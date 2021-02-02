20+ delicious and local Black-Owned restaurants to try in West MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Happy Black History Month! Although West Michigan celebrates diversity in cultures and traditions all year round, February is a special time of year! America dedicates this month to honor the many contributions that African American’s have and continue to make in our world and our communities!

There is a wide variety of establishments, such as Black-owned restaurants, that we can support in our area! Here’s a list of food establishments to visit.

Please note, several businesses have implemented COVID-19 restrictions. We recommend contacting each restaurant or food establishment beforehand or checking their websites for business hours, updated rules and regulations.

Grand Rapids

The Candied Yam

2305 44th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508

Forty Acres Soul Kitchen

1059 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506

(616) 723-9770

Jamaican Dave’s

530 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

(616) 458-7875

GR Noir- Wine & Jazz bar

35 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

(616) 719-1191

Irie Kitchen

6630 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508

(616) 512-4163

Back Door BBQ

333 Hall St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507

(616) 288-9412

Wing Kingz

1604 Diamond Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505

(616) 279-2181

Boston Soul Cafe

1553 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507

(616) 214-7060

Hall of Fame Burgers

655 Eastern Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

(616) 608-6748

Robinson’s Popcorn

1034 28th St SW, Wyoming, MI 49509

(616) 734-6766

Major Taste of Soul

430 Howard St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507

(616) 326-1692

Malamiah Juice Bar & Eatery

122 Oakes St SW #110, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

(616) 600-7744

Mosby’s Popcorn

15 Ionia Ave SW Suite 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

(616) 260-6466

The South East Market

1220 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507

(616) 724-4404

LT’s BBQ

(616) 217-6589

Taste of Africa

1553 Kalamazoo Ave SE suite A, Grand Rapids, MI 49507

(616) 634-9720

Luxe Artisan Preserves

(888) 963-5893

Lansing

Gregory’s Soul Food

2510 N Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Lansing, MI 48906

(517) 323-7122

Cravings Gourmet Popcorn

1221 Turner Rd, Lansing, MI 48906

(517) 252-4782

Capital City Soul Food

3280 S Waverly Rd Ste A, Lansing, MI 48911

(517) 993-5594

517 BBQ

427 E Oakland Ave, Lansing, MI 48906

(517) 308-9762

Mo Wings

424 S Washington Square, Lansing, MI 48933

(517) 721-1770

It’s SlapN

3418 Pleasant Grove Rd, Lansing, MI 48910

(517) 977-0630

Juice Nation

111 S Washington Square, Lansing, MI 48933

(517) 372-7700

Battle Creek

Rayfaynee, LLC

97 W Michigan Ave, Battle Creek, MI 49017

(269) 201-4499

Mamaleelu Cold Brew Shop

1204 Bank St, Kalamazoo, MI 49001

(269) 421-1950

Know of another Black owned restaurant or food establishment that hasn’t been listed? We’d love to include it! Email suggestions to morgan.poole@woodtv.com.