20+ delicious and local Black-Owned restaurants to try in West MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Happy Black History Month! Although West Michigan celebrates diversity in cultures and traditions all year round, February is a special time of year! America dedicates this month to honor the many contributions that African American’s have and continue to make in our world and our communities!
There is a wide variety of establishments, such as Black-owned restaurants, that we can support in our area! Here’s a list of food establishments to visit.
Please note, several businesses have implemented COVID-19 restrictions. We recommend contacting each restaurant or food establishment beforehand or checking their websites for business hours, updated rules and regulations.
Grand Rapids
2305 44th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508
1059 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
530 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
35 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
6630 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508
333 Hall St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507
1604 Diamond Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
1553 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507
655 Eastern Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
1034 28th St SW, Wyoming, MI 49509
430 Howard St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507
122 Oakes St SW #110, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
15 Ionia Ave SW Suite 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
1220 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507
(616) 217-6589
1553 Kalamazoo Ave SE suite A, Grand Rapids, MI 49507
Lansing
2510 N Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Lansing, MI 48906
1221 Turner Rd, Lansing, MI 48906
3280 S Waverly Rd Ste A, Lansing, MI 48911
427 E Oakland Ave, Lansing, MI 48906
424 S Washington Square, Lansing, MI 48933
3418 Pleasant Grove Rd, Lansing, MI 48910
111 S Washington Square, Lansing, MI 48933
Battle Creek
97 W Michigan Ave, Battle Creek, MI 49017
1204 Bank St, Kalamazoo, MI 49001
Know of another Black owned restaurant or food establishment that hasn’t been listed? We’d love to include it! Email suggestions to morgan.poole@woodtv.com.