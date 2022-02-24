16th Annual Michigan Winter Beer Festival returns to LMCU BallPark on Saturday, Feb. 26

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Bottoms up! One of the state’s most popular drink festivals, the Michigan Winter Beer Festival, returns this Saturday, Feb. 26. Now in its 16th year, the Michigan Brewers Guild is ready to invite beer lovers back to LMCU Ball Park (home of the West Michigan Whitecaps) to sample more than 700 unique beers and 100 distinctive styles from 1- 6 pm.

Tickets for the festival are $55 each and include 15-three-ounce sample tokens. The West Michigan Tourist Association (WMTA) says, “Enthusiast members of the Guild are admitted one hour early, and those interested in becoming a member can join for $35. In addition to early admission for every MBG festival, Enthusiast Members are allowed to purchase tickets two days ahead of the general public.”

Besides having many beers to choose from, the festival will also feature live musical entertainment by EPCYA and Slumlord Radio, a welcome toast, and a group singing of the Michigan Great Beer State Fight Song. Guests can also enjoy food from Whitecap concessions and stay cozy near fire pits.

Guests are encouraged to dress for the weather and must be 21 to enter, with a valid ID required. Learn more about the 16th Annual Michigan Winter Beer Festival at MiBeer.com/events.

