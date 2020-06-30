15 fun and creative ways to celebrate Fourth of July with your family

Celebrating Fourth of July in West Michigan has never been more exciting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-West Michigan! It’s time to sport your red, white, and blue! Fourth of July is coming up quickly, and this year, our nation is celebrating 244 years of independence!

Sure, our original holiday plans may be up in the air or canceled due to the ongoing pandemic, but there is still hope! Gather your family together and have the time of your lives by using these ideas!

Have a backyard BBQ

Nothing screams Fourth of July like a good ole backyard barbecue! Heat up the grill and enjoy a delicious meal with your loved ones.

If barbecue isn’t your thing, but you’re still looking to fire up the grill, then check out this cool list of 5 Unusual things you didn’t know you could grill.

Try a new recipe

Fourth of July or any other day this summer is the perfect opportunity to try a new recipe. What’s better than enjoying the sunshine and a tasty meal at the same time?

Put your MasterChef skills to the test by trying 10 yummy passing dishes for those 4th of July cookouts.

Take a scenic walk with the family

Summer months mean gorgeous weather! If you want to step outdoors and bask in the sun with your family, then why not take a walk? There are plenty of walking paths and hiking trails in West Michigan to explore.

Belt out those patriotic tunes

Are you a “The Star-Spangled Banner” song enthusiast? Is “God Bless the USA” your jam? No matter which patriotic song is your favorite, the Fourth of July is the most fitting time to sing these tunes to the top of your lungs!

If you want to take your jam session up a notch, host a karaoke battle with your family.

Just search any patriotic song of your choice into YouTube’s search bar followed by “the karaoke version” and you’re good to go!

Camp out and indulge in delicious s’mores

Summer is the perfect season to go camping, but it wouldn’t be right to go camping without making the irresistible, yummy, and super sweet treat known as s’mores! If you’re looking to upgrade the simple and traditional recipe, then check out this list of 8 reinvented s’mores recipes.

Host a safe fireworks show in your backyard

It wouldn’t be the Fourth of July without fireworks! Several West Michigan businesses have canceled firework presentations, but this doesn’t mean that you can’t bring a fireworks show to your backyard!

Be sure to carefully follow the safety instructions presented on any fireworks product that you purchase and stay tuned for more fire safety tips from firefighter Michael McLeieer, President of the non-profit safety organization E.S.C.A.P.E. Inc.

–Or ditch the at-home fireworks and watch virtually

At-home fireworks aren’t for everyone. Although we won’t be able to gather in large groups and watch the fireworks as a community, we can still enjoy firework shows in the comfort of our own homes. Stay tuned for the ultimate list of virtual firework showings.

Have a patriotic costume contest

Have some family fun by hosting a friendly costume competition! Wear your best Fourth of July costume or red, white, and blue attire and designate a few relatives to be the judge!

Make some patriotic popsicles

Whipping up a batch of these frozen treats for the Fourth of July is not only a great way to stay on theme, but they’ll keep you cool in the summer heat. Learn how to make these Patriotic Popsicles using Preppy Kitchen’s recipe.

Grab some ice cream with the family

If you don’t have time to prep any desserts, but still want to fulfill your sweet tooth cravings, then grab some ice cream with your family! There are plenty of ice cream shops around West Michigan that you can visit.

We recommend calling these local business to confirm store hours and learn about their safety precautions in regards to social distancing and health regulations.

Redesign your sidewalk using chalk

Grab some chalk and unleash your inner artist! Decorate your side walk by drawing pictures of the American Flag, stars, fireworks, and phrases.

Show off your patriotism to the neighborhood

Upgrade your curb appeal by decorating the front yard in Fourth of July decorations!

Honor the heroes of our nation

Although Fourth of July is a time to enjoy delicious food, have fun with our loved ones, and watch fireworks, don’t forget to commemorate those who have made great sacrifices for our country. Take sometime to honor a soldier or veteran by making a social media post, flying a flag, calling a family member or a friend who is military personnel, writing thank you notes, or even stopping by your local cemetery to drop off/donate flowers to fallen heroes.

Have a patriotic movie night

Sit back, relax, and enjoy a few movies with your loved ones this weekend. There are many patriotic themed movies that you can stream at home such as “Captain America”, “Independence Day”, and “Lincoln” to name a few.