15 dips, desserts and sides perfect for 4th of July

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- One of the best things about any holiday is the food! The hard part is planning a great mix between classic favorites and new Pinterest-worthy ideas you’re dying to try. We know you’ll probably be attending a barbecue, a party or heading north and will need to bring a dish to pass. We’ve pulled together some awesome ideas that are fresh, delicious crowd-pleasers that will have everyone asking for seconds.

5 delicious dip ideas

1. PICKLE DIP

Don’t be scared away by the title. This is a great twist on the classic ham roll! Instead of taking the time to roll dozens of ham rolls simply chop your pickles and ham and whip them into softened cream cheese for a tasty spread.

2. COBB DIP

Take the familiar ingredients of a cobb salad and layer them into a delicious dip. Watch out it will be gone before you know it.

3. GREEK DIP

This healthy dip is fresh and fun. Layer cream cheese, hummus feta and greek style veggies and serve with pita chips.

4. REUBEN DIP

Who knew a crockpot full of a creamy spread with corned beef and kraut could be so yummy! We recommend serving this one with Triscuits for an added crunch.

5. FESTIVE FIESTA DIP

This patriotic dip looks cute and tastes great. Layers of beans, guac, cheese and your favorite Mexican flavors!

5 delightful dessert ideas

1. ICE CREAM CONE CUPCAKES

Bake up these sweet treats by pouring cake mix into cake cones and baking! Top with festive frosting and sprinkles.

2. DOUBLE DIPPED STRAWBERRIES

These dipped strawberries are the perfect bite and look super cute! Guests are sure to rave.

3. STRAWBERRY PRETZEL JELLO SALAD “CHEESECAKE”

This is a classic dish but with a new look! Enjoy layers of sweet and salty with this great dessert.

4. STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE

It doesn’t get easier than strawberry shortcake. Simply purchase your ingredients and let guests build their own.

5. SMORES BALLS

Smores get a makeover with these easy balls of gooey goodness!

5 savory side ideas

1.JALAPENO POPPER SALAD

This spicy and smokey potato salad is sure to be hit!

2. BROCCOLI BACON SALAD

This salad is loaded with sweet, smokey and crunchy favorites sure to please your crowd.

3. LOADED POTATOES

Who doesn’t love loaded potatoes! Slice em’, stack em’ and load em’ for a delicious side.

4. ASPARAGUS

Asparagus is a great healthy side. Jazz it up with garlic and Parmesan for a tasty twist on the grill.

5. STREET CORN SALAD

Fresh sweet corn from the roadside stand mixed with a great dressing, black beans and peppers is sure to please!

Want more great food ideas from WOTV 4 Women? Here’s our 4th of July Pinterest board. Happy eats!