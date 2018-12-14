GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - Whether you're going out on the town or hanging with friends and family, New Year's Eve is a great time to enjoy yourself and all the festivities happening. Whether you're celebrating with the adults or hanging with the kids, here are 14 awesome ways to spend your 2019 kickoff!

104.5 WSNX’s Beats & Bubbly: The Masquerade

Where: The Intersection

When: Starts at 8 pm.

Price: $15 ADV / $20 DOS

BassBin: NYE Dirtybird

Where: Billy's Lounge

When: 9 pm - 2 pm

Price: $10/person

Champagne Toast At Midnight ENTIRE BAR!

NYE SWAG: Hats, Beads, Noise Makers etc...

Bigfoot Buffalo with Conrad Shock and the Noise and The Barbarossa Brothers

Where: Tip Top Deluxe Bar & Grille

When: 9 pm

Price: $ 8.00 advanced- $10.00 day of show / Age 21 And Up

Blue Soul Express Pre-New Years Party at Rockford Brewing

Where: Rockford Brewing

When: 8:30 PM - 11:30 PM

DJ Tyler Andrews

Where: Bobarino's

When: 9:30 PM - 1:30 AM

Get Your Sparkle On! New Year's Eve at Lang Lodge

Where: Camp Newaygo

When: 6:30 PM - 1:00 AM

Price: $50 per person through Nov 30th, $55 per person December 1 and after, $275 for table of 6

Grand New Year Swing Dance Event

Where: DeVos Place

When: 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM

Price: $15

Great Gatsby New Year’s Eve Party at Paddock Place

Where: Paddock Place

When: 5:00 PM - 2:00 AM

Price: $25 general admission, $50-60 GA + stationed dinner

NYE 2019 Resolution Ball

Where: 20 Monroe Live

Packages: VIP All access pass - $100 - Entry at 8 pm

NYE Party Pass - $75 - Entry at 9 pm

General Admission - $50 - Entry at 10 pm

NYE at Founders with Theatre Bizarre Orchestra WSG Pinch&Squeal

Where: Founders Brewing

When: 9:30 PM - 1:00 AM

New Year’s Eve at The Knickerbocker

Where: New Holland Brewing

When: 9:00 PM - 1:00 AM

Help us bring in the New Year at our largest party of the year! Featuring DiscoBrunch from 9p-1a in our Trees beer hall with a countdown and ball drop at midnight.

Grand Rapids Griffins Home Game – New Year’s Celebration

Where: Van Andel Arena

Griffins Home game vs. Icehogs – Post-game firework show

When: 6:00 PM

New Year’s Eve Skate

Where: Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink – 3330 Fairlanes Ave. Grandville

Family skating for all ages. $8 to skate with food. $5 just to skate!

When: Dec. 31st, 6:30 PM – 9:30 PM

Grand Haven NYE Ball Drop and Fireworks

Where: Downtown Grand Haven – Washington Ave.

Celebrate the new year by watching the ball drop and enjoying the fireworks!

When: 11:45 PM

Have any more fun ideas on how to spend NYE 2019? Contact us @wotv4women on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook!