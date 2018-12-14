14 ways to spend New Year's Eve with friends and family
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - Whether you're going out on the town or hanging with friends and family, New Year's Eve is a great time to enjoy yourself and all the festivities happening. Whether you're celebrating with the adults or hanging with the kids, here are 14 awesome ways to spend your 2019 kickoff!
104.5 WSNX’s Beats & Bubbly: The Masquerade
Where: The Intersection
When: Starts at 8 pm.
Price: $15 ADV / $20 DOS
BassBin: NYE Dirtybird
Where: Billy's Lounge
When: 9 pm - 2 pm
Price: $10/person
Champagne Toast At Midnight ENTIRE BAR!
NYE SWAG: Hats, Beads, Noise Makers etc...
Bigfoot Buffalo with Conrad Shock and the Noise and The Barbarossa Brothers
Where: Tip Top Deluxe Bar & Grille
When: 9 pm
Price: $ 8.00 advanced- $10.00 day of show / Age 21 And Up
Blue Soul Express Pre-New Years Party at Rockford Brewing
Where: Rockford Brewing
When: 8:30 PM - 11:30 PM
DJ Tyler Andrews
Where: Bobarino's
When: 9:30 PM - 1:30 AM
Get Your Sparkle On! New Year's Eve at Lang Lodge
Where: Camp Newaygo
When: 6:30 PM - 1:00 AM
Price: $50 per person through Nov 30th, $55 per person December 1 and after, $275 for table of 6
Grand New Year Swing Dance Event
Where: DeVos Place
When: 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Price: $15
Great Gatsby New Year’s Eve Party at Paddock Place
Where: Paddock Place
When: 5:00 PM - 2:00 AM
Price: $25 general admission, $50-60 GA + stationed dinner
Where: 20 Monroe Live
Packages: VIP All access pass - $100 - Entry at 8 pm
NYE Party Pass - $75 - Entry at 9 pm
General Admission - $50 - Entry at 10 pm
NYE at Founders with Theatre Bizarre Orchestra WSG Pinch&Squeal
Where: Founders Brewing
When: 9:30 PM - 1:00 AM
New Year’s Eve at The Knickerbocker
Where: New Holland Brewing
When: 9:00 PM - 1:00 AM
Help us bring in the New Year at our largest party of the year! Featuring DiscoBrunch from 9p-1a in our Trees beer hall with a countdown and ball drop at midnight.
Grand Rapids Griffins Home Game – New Year’s Celebration
Where: Van Andel Arena
Griffins Home game vs. Icehogs – Post-game firework show
When: 6:00 PM
New Year’s Eve Skate
Where: Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink – 3330 Fairlanes Ave. Grandville
Family skating for all ages. $8 to skate with food. $5 just to skate!
When: Dec. 31st, 6:30 PM – 9:30 PM
Grand Haven NYE Ball Drop and Fireworks
Where: Downtown Grand Haven – Washington Ave.
Celebrate the new year by watching the ball drop and enjoying the fireworks!
When: 11:45 PM
Have any more fun ideas on how to spend NYE 2019? Contact us @wotv4women on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook!