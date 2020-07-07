10 unique items to that’ll help you stay cool all summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Summer is here and so is the heat! Even though we’re looking forward to spending loads of time outdoors (socially distanced of course), blazing temps and humidity can make warm-weather feel like a drag!

If you’re ready to make summer 2020 the best sweat-free season yet, then you’re in luck! Here are some cool gadgets that you can order online (courtesy of Amazon) that should keep you cool all day long!

1. A portable hand held fan to keep you cool wherever you go

$14.99, Amazon

This OPOLAR Small Handheld Battery Operated Face Fan is Amazon’s choice for a reason! For only $14.99 you can keep yourself nice and cool for up to 11 hours. This device is so portable and small that you can carry it with you wherever you go! In other words, no more melting in the amusement park lines, on road trips, or anywhere outdoors!

2. A portable fan neckband for when you want to go hands-free

Q: What’s better than a portable fan?

A: A portable fan neckband!

Portable fans are great, but this Hands Free Portable Neck Fan may be the ultimate winner! This rechargeable device allows you to cool yourself down without having to really do anything. Just place it around your neck, turn it on, and you’re good to go–hands free!

3. A cooling rag for staying fresh & active

$6.95, Amazon

Here’s another Amazon choice product that’s under $10! This cooling towel by Tough Outdoors is great for those who live an active lifestyle. Whether you decide to hit the gym, hiking trails, or tend to tedious yard work, this small yet mighty product will provide instant cooling relief on any part of your body!

4. Ultra-thin socks for everyday wear

$13.99, Amazon

More ways to cool down this summer! 13 ice cream shops to visit in Michigan this summer

Believe it or not, wearing socks in the summer is a thing! If you’re not ready to break out the sandals and aren’t a fan of wearing thick socks in the summer heat, then this may be the perfect option for you. For only $13.99, you can purchase 3 sets of Unisex Ultra Thin Breathable socks. This product is made with ventilation mesh, is non slip, and will keep your feet nice and dry all day! What a steal!

5. A tumbler for keeping your drinks nice and cold

Amazon, $11.95

Staying hydrated this summer is a m ust! Snag a tumbler to keep yourself and drinks ice cold for up to 10 hours!

6. A cooling shirt that you’ll want to wear over and over again

Amazon, $6.99-$19.70

Regulating your body temperature just became easier! These high-tech cooling shirts will not only keep you cool and comfortable, but they provide ultraviolet protection. This is the perfect shirt for running errands, exercising, and spending time outside!

7. Cooling sunscreen for instant relief and UV protection

Amazon, $11.94

We all know that sunscreen is a summer essential, but this Sport Performance Cool Zone SPF by Banana Boat is a win win! Not only does it protect your skin from harsh sun rays, but it leaves your body feeling light and breezy. Can we also add that it’s water resistant which means you can take a dive in the pool and still be protected?

8. A Gel eye mask for relaxing and refining

Amazon, $9.95

Who needs slices of cool cucumbers when gel eye masks exist? Whether you plan on having a spa-day at-home, want to feel refreshed after you wake up, or are just looking for a relaxing way to cool down, gel masks are a great option! These masks from Optix 55 delivers cold relief, is easy to use, and it’s reusable!

9. A cooling blanket to beat night sweats

Amazon, $48.99

Don’t let the summer heat keep you tossing and turning all night! If you want to ditch the night sweats, then check out this Marchpower cooling blanket! This product is light-weight, breathable, and is made of 80% nylon and 20% PE cooling fabric. In other words, you’ll be able to take this blanket anywhere and won’t overheat!

10. A UV Face mask to protect yourself and others

Amazon, $20.98 (5 pack)

As we continue to practice social distancing, it’s important that we don’t forget to wear our masks to limit the spread of Covid-19. Wearing a mask or face covering in hot weather can be uncomfortable, but this bandanna by Suweor Upo bandanna is made of polyester, spandex, and microfiber which will keep your face refreshed and protected!