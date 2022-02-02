Win Tickets to the West Michigan Golf Show!

Skip to content
WOODTV.com
Grand Rapids
24°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Black History Month
Coronavirus
Michigan
National
Target 8 Investigates
To The Point
Top Stories
Starbucks raising prices to offset soaring costs
Top Stories
New owner’s new plan for historic Muskegon Country Club includes restaurant
Gallery
Top Stories
Doctor accused of needless surgeries for fake illnesses
Flores: Not dropping lawsuit even if hired by NFL team
Sea World offers to buy Michigan’s Adventure, Cedar Point
Biden sending more troops to Europe amid Ukraine tension
Weather
Forecast
Radar and Satellite
Snow Conditions
Bill’s Blog
Watching The Skies
Ask Ellen
Weather Experience
Alerts
Closings and Delays
School Closing Predictions
Power Outages
Storm Team 8 weather app
Webcams
Weather Warn Emails
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Michigan Sports Scores
Winter Olympics
Detroit Lions
The Big Game
Detroit Red Wings
Grand Rapids Griffins
Detroit Pistons
NCAA Hoops
High School Preps
Detroit Tigers
West Michigan Whitecaps
Football Frenzy
NCAA Football
Top Stories
Flores: Not dropping lawsuit even if hired by NFL team
Top Stories
Washington's NFL team unveils new name as Commanders
Video
Hall rescues No. 13 Michigan State in win over Terps
Ingram has 26, Pelicans rally for win over Pistons
‘I’ll be ready’: Abdelkader an alternate for Winter Olympics
Video
WATCH
Livestream News 8
Breaking News & Live Events
WOOD TV8 Live Desk
Video Library
eightWest
Ask the Expert
eightwest Featured Jobs
eightWest Backstage
Contests
Daily 2’s
Community
Connecting with Community Partners
Supporting Community Organizations
Community Spotlight
Pet of the Week
Community Calendar
Top Stories
Grandville HS raises food drive championship banner
Video
Top Stories
KCAS Pets of the Week: Muffin and Stella
Video
Top Stories
Grand Rapids Community Foundation celebrates 100 years
Video
Study: Blood inflammation could predict severe depression in pregnancy
KCAS Pets of the Week: Neptune and Sky
Video
New GRAM exhibit brings together two of the most influential photographers living today
Gallery
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Job Connect
Work For Us
More
BestReviews
Contact Us
Meet The Team
WOOD TV8 News App
Newsletters
School Closing Emails & WOOD TV Apps
Submit Your Closing
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
PR Newswire Press Releases
About BestReviews
WOTV
ABC
Live Local Give Local
Maranda
The Crew
Search
Search
Search
Win Tickets to the West Michigan Golf Show!