Win Tickets to the Kids & Family Expo by Entering Below!

Skip to content
WOODTV.com
Grand Rapids
25°
LIVE NOW
Watch Live: News 8
Sign Up
Grand Rapids
25°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
On TV
ABC Shows
ABC Sports
eightWest
AARP Show
Syndicated
TV Schedule
Top Stories
Photos: Gerry and Theresa tie the knot on ABC
Gallery
Top Stories
‘Great Christmas Light Fight’ finale airs Dec. 19
Gallery
Top Stories
Photos: 14th Annual ‘CMA Country Christmas’ on ABC
Gallery
Guides
Maranda Family Fun
Big 4 Guides
Community Calendar
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide: Jan 12-14
Video
Top Stories
Photos: Gerry and Theresa tie the knot on ABC
Gallery
Top Stories
Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide: Jan. 5-7
Video
Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide: Dec. 22-24
Video
‘Winter Wonderland Forest’ illuminates Cannonsburg
Gallery
Maranda’s 2023 Winter Break Guide
Video
Maranda
Where You Live
Beautiful U
Talk Sooner
Park Parties
Top Stories
Surprising BIGGBY’s January ‘Teacher of the Month’
Video
Top Stories
Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide: Jan 12-14
Video
Top Stories
Helping kids heal through art therapy at Helen DeVos
Video
Join the VAI and K-Wings for ‘Marvel Superhero Night’
Discover a safe and germ-free play space for kids
Video
Meijer launches personalized nutrition coaching service
Video
eightWest
Ask the Expert
Contests
Contests
Daily 2’s
Destination West
EatWest Deals
Live Local. Give Local.
Top Stories
Keep your basement safe and dry this winter
Video
Top Stories
Technology and innovation in roofing
Video
Top Stories
2024 is the year to update your home’s exterior
Video
Transform your home with KSI
Video
Get inspired and educated for your next project
Video
Catch the first week of the January Series
Video
Contests
Daily Buzz
Encore Years by AARP
Hearing by McDonald
Legal by Thacker Sleight
Senior Living by Clark
Top Stories
Welcoming seniors with open arms at Clark
Video
Top Stories
2024 Community Challenge Grant applications now open
Top Stories
MI voting and election changes for 2024
Video
Don’t miss these signs and symptoms of a heart attack
Video
12 healthy resolutions that will also save you money
Video
How senior living can help you after losing a spouse
Video
CW
More
Contact Us
Woodtv.com
Search
Please enter a search term.
Win Tickets to the Kids & Family Expo by Entering Below!
Join Maranda on Social
Join ABC 4 on Social