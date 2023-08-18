Win tickets to see Patti Labelle and Gladys Knight

Skip to content
WOODTV.com
Grand Rapids
70°
Sign Up
Grand Rapids
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Michigan
National
Target 8 Investigates
News 8 Digital Series
To The Point
Nexstar Media Wire
Politics from The Hill
Automotive News
Top Stories
Police: Battle Creek boy shot by fellow teen
Top Stories
Judge dismisses Hunter Biden misdemeanor tax charges
Video
Police: Man shot in Kentwood; no arrests
West Michigan radar temporarily down for repair
GR youth invite community to pray as they head back …
Video
Weather
Forecast
Radar and Satellite
Bill’s Blog
Ask Ellen
Lake Michigan Beach and Boating
Lake Michigan Summer Beach Guide
Power Outages
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Storm Team 8 weather app
School Closing Emails
Weather Experience
Top Stories
West Michigan radar temporarily down for repair
Top Stories
Notable Hurricanes/Tropical Storms in the SW U.S.
Beach and Boating forecast: Aug. 17, 2023
Video
Tropical activity heats up in the Atlantic
Video
The Showers and T-Showers Have Ended
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Michigan Sports Scores
Detroit Tigers
West Michigan Whitecaps
Detroit Pistons
Detroit Red Wings
Grand Rapids Griffins
Detroit Lions
NCAA Football
Football Frenzy
High School Preps
NCAA Hoops
Top Stories
MSU: Alcohol sales won’t cause extra problems
Video
Top Stories
As Lions backup, Bridgewater embracing role as mentor
Video
MSU to serve alcohol at games this fall
Video
Cabrera scores 509th homer, Twins beat Tigers
Red Wings acquire defenseman Jeff Petry in a trade …
Watch
WOOD TV8 Live Desk
Breaking News & Live Events
Watch News 8
Video Library
eightWest
Ask the Expert
Contests
Daily 2’s
Destination West
EatWest Deals
Virtual Home Show
Top Stories
Spend this weekend at the comedy club
Video
Top Stories
A unique event to help the Salvation Army
Video
Top Stories
Harder & Warner can help you design your dream outdoor …
Video
It’s time to enjoy Greek food and culture
Video
Find your next home at Eastbrook Homes
Video
How to ease back-to-school anxiety
Video
Community
Connecting with Community Partners
Supporting Community Organizations
Community Spotlight
Clear the Shelters
Student of the Week
Pets of the Week
Community Calendar
Top Stories
KCAS Pets of the Week: Oreo and Mabel
Top Stories
New findings could pave way for tailored diets to …
Top Stories
Clear the Shelters: Meet the WOOD TV8 rescues
Video
KCAS Pets of the Week: Misha and Veronica
Community Spotlight: Young Money Finances breaks …
Video
KCAS Pets of the Week: Nancy and Sylvan
Video
ABC 4
ABC
Live Local. Give Local.
Maranda
Guides
Jobs
Work For Us
Job Connect
Find a Job
Post a Job
More
Contact Us
Meet The Team
WOOD TV8 News App
Newsletters
School Closing Emails & WOOD TV Apps
EatWest Deals
Submit Your Closing
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
Press Releases
Best Reviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
About BestReviews
Virtual Home Show
Search
Please enter a search term.
Win tickets to see Patti Labelle and Gladys Knight