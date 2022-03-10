Win Cookies, Milk, Books and More!

Skip to content
WOODTV.com
Grand Rapids
32°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Ukraine Crisis
Gov. Whitmer Kidnapping Plot
Coronavirus
Michigan
National
Target 8 Investigates
To The Point
Top Stories
State grants will help with upkeep of 2 lighthouses
Top Stories
‘American Pickers’ coming to Michigan
Lapeer Co. sheriff’s deputy stable, suspect killed in shooting
Developer buys, shares plan for former GM plant site in Wyoming
It’s Colon Cancer Awareness Month: What to watch for
Video
Weather
Forecast
Radar and Satellite
Snow Conditions
Bill’s Blog
Watching The Skies
Ask Ellen
Weather Experience
Alerts
Closings and Delays
School Closing Predictions
Power Outages
Storm Team 8 weather app
Webcams
Weather Warn Emails
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Michigan Sports Scores
Detroit Red Wings
Grand Rapids Griffins
Detroit Pistons
NCAA Hoops
High School Preps
Detroit Tigers
West Michigan Whitecaps
Football Frenzy
NCAA Football
Detroit Lions
The Big Game
Top Stories
Bulls snap losing streak with win over Pistons
Top Stories
MLB cancels two more series, pushes Opening Day to mid-April
Michigan’s Juwan Howard sorry about swipe at Wisconsin
Schmaltz’s 4 points help Coyotes waltz past Red Wings
Ric Wesley steps down as head coach of GVSU men’s basketball
Video
Watch
Livestream News 8
Breaking News & Live Events
WOOD TV8 Live Desk
Video Library
eightWest
Ask the Expert
eightwest Featured Jobs
eightWest Backstage
Contests
Daily 2’s
Virtual Home Show
Grand Rapids’ Remarkable Women for 2022
Community
Connecting with Community Partners
Supporting Community Organizations
Community Spotlight
Pet of the Week
Community Calendar
Top Stories
Community Spotlight: Well House builds network of dignity, hope through housing
Top Stories
KCAS Pets of the Week: King, Radar and Andre
Video
Top Stories
Mercantile Bank helps obtain nearly $1 million in grants for Samaritas Affordable Senior Living
KCAS Pets of the Week: Astro and Leia
KCAS Pets of the Week: Muffin and Anna
Video
Challenge young minds this summer to think and act like scientists at Van Andel Institute camps
WOTV
ABC
Live Local Give Local
Maranda
The Crew
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Job Connect
Work For Us
More
Contact Us
Meet The Team
WOOD TV8 News App
Newsletters
School Closing Emails & WOOD TV Apps
Submit Your Closing
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
PR Newswire Press Releases
Best Reviews
About BestReviews
Virtual Home Show
Search
Search
Search
Win Cookies, Milk, Books and More!