Patch of Snow on Mt. Ripley Lasts to June 18

It’s almost gone, but you can still see the patch of snow on Mt. Ripley, near Houghton in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

You’ve really got to look close in the center of the pictures from Tuesday evening, but there is still a dot of snow left. It should disappear today (Wed. June 19). Monday, Houghton had a high temp. of 67° and a low temp. of 43°. Tuesday the high was 66° and the low was 47°. The Houghton Airport reported 192.3″ of snow this winter. Tamarack had the highest total in the U.P. this winter with 362.8″ (5th highest season snowfall ever in Upper Michigan). We’ll keep tracking it!

June 20, 2019 – Snow is gone on the last official day of spring

Update – This picture is from June 20 (Thu.) and the snow is all gone. With ample rain, the hill is lush and green. Blue sky and sunshine for Upper Michigan today. It has been cool in the U.P. Marquette has only reached 70° once in the last 11 days.