The above image is the Lake Superior satellite picture from Thursday PM (Friday PM it was too cloudy to see anything). You can see there is still snow around a good portion of the lake and some of the inland lakes are still frozen over.

Not a current pic. but a good pic. of the snow they get there

Do you want to get the (snow) skies or the snowboard out one more time this season. No need to go to the Rockies, you can still ski in Michigan this weekend. Mount Bohemia in the Keweenaw Peninsula of Upper Michigan is still open Saturday and Sunday. Mt. Bohemia has had 321″ of snow this winter. 26 3/4 feet and four feet more than an average winter.

Pic. from Wikipedia showing Lac La Belle

Mount Bohemia is the 5th highest point in the Keweenaw Peninsula and the 52nd highest prominent peak in Michigan with an elevation of 1,465 feet. Nearby Lake Superior is 600 feet above sea level, so that’s a drop of 865 feet.

Much of Upper Michigan had above average snowfall this winter. Marquette is up to 204.7″ for the season and Sault Ste. Marie has recorded 135.4″ (15.8″ above average). The most snow this past winter appears to be at Delaware in Keweenaw County, where they have totaled 325.6″ for the winter. It looks like the Marquette NWS has stopped reporting snow depth in the U.P. (someone correct me if that’s not right), but as of a couple of days ago, Painesdale still had over 2 feet of snow on the ground. They didn’t get much of a thaw this winter, so the snow tended to add up. Marquette didn’t get above 30° in January and only got above 51° once so far in April.