Yet another February storm to dump snow on West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It took until February for winter to really settle in across the Great Lakes.

Snowfall November through January was a measly 15.2 inches. But snowfall for the first two weeks of February is already 20.6 inches in Grand Rapids, with more on the way tonight.

Storm No. 1 will tap Gulf of Mexico moisture and push it north across much of the country including the Great Lakes. This is the same system that has brought record severe cold, snow and ice across the Arklatex region.

I’ve never seen so many simultaneous advisories for cold and snow across the U.S. There are only four states that don’t have some type of winter weather alert.

West Michigan will not escape the system. Snow will arrive early this evening from south to north.

Road conditions will quickly deteriorate with a strong wind from the northeast adding an additional element of blowing snow and reduced visibility at times, not to mention bitterly cold wind chills below zero.

Wind chill temperatures overnight into Tuesday will range from -5 to -15.

That will make it even more challenging to shovel the 3 to 6 inches of snow that most will receive. Higher amounts will likely fall near I-69 toward Battle Creek, Lansing and Coldwater. Lesser amounts from Muskegon, Fremont to Big Rapids.

I think Grand Rapids will have right around 4 to 5 inches to shovel or snowblow. Most forecast models come in around 5 inches.

By Tuesday morning, the snowfall deficit in Grand Rapids and Muskegon will likely fall below 20 inches for the season. This is where we stand as of Monday morning:

After the quick-hitting snow tonight, we’ll get a couple of cold but decent days with periods of sun Tuesday and Wednesday. Then the prospect of another winter storm arrives later Thursday into Friday morning.

For those of you who want to tame winter, a bit that appears in sight. Temperatures by the end of the 8-day forecast are expected to warm into the 30s for the first time since Feb. 5.

It appears good packing snow is in our future next week. A significant pattern change will emerge for the tail end of February.

Join chief meteorologist Bill Steffen and Ellen Bacca beginning at 5 p.m. with a further breakdown of the storm system and any changes to the forecast.