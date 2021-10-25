Yes, already: First signs of snow showing in the forecast

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Though this October was the warmest on record, a big pattern flip is underway in West Michigan.

Long-range forecast models are starting to consistently hint at the first flakes of snow popping up the first week of November.

Cold has settled in over the last several days, with lows finally hitting frost level and highs steadily coming up short of average. The recent chill has broken the record-breaking warmth over West Michigan. From Oct. 1 through Oct. 25, temperatures have been a total of 7 degrees warmer than average.

For the first time in weeks, the Climate Prediction Center is calling for a cooler-than-average lean in our future, expected to unfold the first week of November.

During this time, an active storm track is expected to deliver West Michigan a few fall storms. For the past several forecast model runs, each of the long-range models have been beginning to plot snow chances over the Mitten as far south as Indiana.

A few flakes have already fallen over Marquette and Gaylord this year, but this is the first consistent trend towards flurries for our area.

Two forecast simulations showing the theoretical amount of snow that could fall the first week of November.

It is far too early to pin down snow totals. Most forecasters will brush away signals like this until we are just a few days out. Still, the consistency with which the models continue to bring us cold enough air the first and second week of November has us thinking snow is quickly arriving on our horizon.

These first few batches of snow will likely be mixed with rain and lead to minimal accumulations, if any, but the trend for cold continues into the second week of November, with even more chances at snow. Last year, we did not receive our first inch of snow until Christmas Eve. This year, snow appears it may come to play a lot sooner.