Wrap-Up of Sept. 2021 Weather

October is starting just like September ended – with sunshine, blue sky and pleasant temperatures. Sept. 2021 ended 2.1° warmer than average. There were 21 days that were warmer than average and only 8 were cooler than average. One day was exactly average. The warmest temperature for the month was 86° on the 7th and the coolest was 47° on the 23rd and 26th. There were only 4 days all month when the temperature failed to reach 70°.

Rainfall totaled 3.34″ in Grand Rapids, almost exactly at the average of 3.43″. The average wind speed was 8.5 mph.

We had 70% of possible sunshine in September – average is 59%, so it was a very sunny month, sunnier than an average July or August. We had 16 days with more than 90% sunshine!

The pic. above is Kollen Park in Holland on the shores of Lake Macatawa this Friday AM. The last 4 days we’ve had 98,3% of possible sunshine and the last 2 days we’ve had an average wind speed of just 3 mph. The overall warmer than average pattern will continue into at least the first half of October. The nights are getting longer and average temperatures do drop. It’ll be cool on calm, clear nights This morning the low temp. was 39° at Gaylord and Petoskey and 33° in the U.P. at Watersmeet.