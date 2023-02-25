GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Another mess of wintry weather is expected to roll into West Michigan Monday.

The good news: freezing rain isn’t expected to be as significant, and will be north of I-96 this time, instead of south. That means the hard-hit areas from Wednesday’s storm should escape wintry impacts, and instead will likely see almost all rain.

Regardless of precipitation type, Monday looks to be a washout. Many locations will likely see over a half inch of precipitation, mostly in the form of rain.

For areas near and north of I-96, the forecast is a bit more interesting. Precipitation is forecasted to arrive after the morning commute Monday.

At this time, the best chance for measurable freezing rain appears to be north of I-96. As the day progresses, some locations may warm, which would melt the ice. The best chance of freezing rain holding in looks to be north of Greenville, including the Big Rapids area.

Freezing rain is often the most difficult form of precipitation to forecast, and this time is no different. Here is a snapshot of how much freezing rain various weather models give Grand Rapids:

While the greatest threat of freezing rain currently appears to be north of Grand Rapids, the chart shows the threat is certainly worth watching.

Stay with Storm Team 8 through the day Sunday and into Monday as the forecast comes into clearer focus.