Winterset, Iowa Tornado Rated EF4

The Winterset to Newton, Iowa tornado on Saturday, March 5 has been rated EF4 with peak winds of 170 mph. This was the first EF4 tornado in the state of Iowa since 2013. Last year there were only 3 tornadoes rated EF4 in the entire U.S. (no EF5s last year anywhere in the world). There was also an EF4 tornado last year in the Czech Republic. While the entire tornado receives a rating of EF-4, the only portion of the path that experienced EF-4 damage was along Carver Road near Winterset where the 6 deaths occurred. Currently, all EF-3 damage also only occurred near Winterset, but there are multiple points in which EF-2 damage occurred from near Norwalk, Runnells, Pleasant Hill, and Mitchellville.

The Winterset tornado was a long-track twister that traveled 69.5 miles. The twister developed just north of Macksburg, producing significant damage on the southeast sides of Winterset and Norwalk and traveled all the way to the northwest side of Newton. There were 6 fatalities and 5 significant injuries. The tornado was on the ground continuously for 1 hour and 35 minutes

The long-track tornado developed just north of Macksburg, producing significant damage on the southeast sides of Winterset and Norwalk to the northwest side of Newton, in addition to a number of communities in between. The tornado crossed both I-35 and I-80, but missed the more heavily populated suburbs of Des Moines.

The EF rating has been finalized, however the exact track remains preliminary as survey information continues to be analyzed.

Five other tornadoes have been confirmed in Iowa from the Saturday PM storms. Four of these twisters have been rated EF2 and one (the Chariton tornado) has been rated EF3: