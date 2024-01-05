GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There is increasing potential for a winter storm to track through Michigan on Tuesday and Wednesday with accumulating snow.

This has been the least snowy start to winter on record. It also has featured the second warmest December.

Now, a more active pattern and amplified jetstream will allow a storm to strengthen and track through the Great Lakes on Tuesday and Wednesday.

There is still uncertainty about the exact storm track. A shift of just 150 miles, which is possible with a storm of this size, could result in major changes in how much snow we see in West Michigan.

TAKEAWAYS

Snow is possible Tuesday into Wednesday

Areas of 3 inches of snow likely

Areas with 6 inches of snow possible

Winds sustained near 20 mph likely

Winds gusting into the 40 mph range possible

Snow is currently looking heaviest east of US-131

TUESDAY

A strong area of low pressure will form and continue to strengthen as it cuts from the Mississippi River Valley up through West Michigan Tuesday into Wednesday. Conditions will likely slowly deteriorate through the day on Tuesday as gusty winds build. Rain may mix in on Tuesday during the day, especially southeast of Grand Rapids.

It is important to note that one forecast model doesn’t even have precipitation ramping up until nightfall.

Roads will likely be manageable during daylight hours but turn icy after dark.

The best chance for accumulating snow as of now is Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. At least three inches of snow is likely for most of West Michigan during the overnight hours.

The biggest wild card in the forecast is the placement of the “deformation zone” as the system rolls through the Great Lakes. If the deformation zone can pass over West Michigan during the overnight hours it will very likely deliver half a foot of snow. There is still a decent chance the deformation zone could be pulled east into mid-Michigan at this point.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will likely begin snow-covered and windy. Sustained winds will likely be in the 20 mph range with gusts in the 40 mph range possible. Cold air will sweep in behind the storm and should be sufficient enough to generate lake-effect snow. Several hours of lake effect snow is likely at this point.

Blowing snow is likely, but without drastically cold air the snowflake size will likely be a little larger. This could lessen the chance of blowing and drifting on roads or whiteout conditions during the day.

Forecast models consistently show the storm moving out quickly with conditions settling Wednesday night.

LOOKING AHEAD

Winter looks to be getting its act together with a more active storm track and more frequent cold air intrusions. Tuesday and Wednesday’s system will likely not be our last of mid-January.

The Great Lakes are currently boasting some of the lowest ice concentration levels on record this season meaning the lakes are wide open for lake-effect snow events when the cold air arrives.

Stay with Storm Team 8 for the most accurate forecasts.