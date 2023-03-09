GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A theme has developed for this March: snow on Fridays. It appears everyone will have a chance to shovel snow yet again by Friday morning.

Here’s the latest advisory that begins at 7 p.m. Thursday and will expire at 11 a.m. Friday:

Precipitation will develop around mid-evening from west to east. It may briefly begin as a mix of rain, sleet and snow before quickly transitioning to all snow.

This storm system is much easier to forecast compared to last Friday’s because there will not be a sharp cut-off between the heavy and light snow.

It appears everyone has a good chance of receiving between 3 to 6 inches. The best chance of the 5- to 6-inch amounts will be south of Grand Rapids near Kalamazoo.

There will be some blowing snow. The winds will remain between 15 and 25 mph through the event.

Snow will end around noon Friday with dry conditions prevailing through Saturday. We’ll have another chance to shovel with a weaker system arriving Sunday and Monday.

It’s going to feel and look like winter around here through the mid part of next week.

We may see the longest stretch of below-average temperatures since around Christmas. Stay tuned to Blake Harms’ latest school closing predictions at woodtv.com.