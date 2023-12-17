GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After a dry and warm stretch of weather, snow returns to west Michigan Monday and Tuesday.

MONDAY AND TUESDAY SNOW

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all lakeshore counties. Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren Counties will be in effect from 4 a.m. Monday until 4 a.m. Tuesday. Berrien and Cass Counties will be shortly behind. That advisory will be in effect from 7 a.m. through 4 a.m. Tuesday.

A strong cold front drops down Sunday night initially bringing isolated rain showers. As temperatures fall near or below freezing by Monday morning, the rain will change over to snow. Moderate to heavy lake effect snow bands pick up Monday morning making the commute a slippery one.

Scattered lake-effect snow showers continue on and off throughout the day, especially in north-northwest flow-favored areas like Allegan and Van Buren Counties. Most lakeshore communities will see 2 to 4 inches, but locally higher totals near 4 to 6 inches are possible.

Further inland, impacts will be less significant. Areas like Grand Rapids, Hastings and Ionia will see a trace to an inch of snow.

High winds will certainly be a factor with this system. Winds will come from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph with top wind gusts near 40 mph. Blowing snow will reduce visibility making travel difficult at times. Isolated power outages are also possible.

HOLIDAY TRAVEL

After active weather to kick off the week, a quiet pattern works to settle back in. Mostly cloudy skies with highs rising to the low to mid-40s arrive mid-week.

Temperatures look to stay above normal into Christmas.