Winter Weather Advisory – NW Lower MI and U.P. Snow Tonight – Bigger Storm Next Week

We’ve had a little light snow overnight. Temperatures have dropped a little below freezing in most areas, so watch out for an isolated slippery spot this morning and later today, as temps. will likely hold around 28-30 much of the day.

The next batch of snow will arrive tonight (Thu. night) with a band of moderate snow moving through the area. We’ll see snow develop in the evening from west to east, and accumulate 1-4″. Totals will be a little higher to the north, where a Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for NW Lower and for much of eastern Upper Michigan. The Advisory will be in effect from 10 pm tonight until 7 am Friday. Roads in much of both Lower Michigan and Upper Michigan will have slippery spots Friday morning.

Season snowfall-to-date for N L:ower Michigan plus S. Ste. Marie – graph and table from Gaylord NWS

Here’s season snowfall-to-date compared to average snowfall-to-date and average snowfall for the entire winter. S. Ste. Marie has had above average snowfall so far this winter. Other cities are a little behind average snowfall-to-date.

Lake Michigan ice extent reached a maximum of 33,4% on Jan. 30. Despite average temperatures below freezing, ice extent has been reduced by strong winds, which both inhibit ice from forming, but also break up “old” ice. Gale Warnings have been issued for Lake Michigan for tonight and tomorrow AM.

After the Friday snowfall, Arctic air moves back into Michigan for Friday night and the weekend. Lake-effect snow showers are likely Saturday. With a general northwest wind, the snow showers will be mainly west of US 131. Temperatures during the day over the weekend (and perhaps even Monday) could be in the upper teens to low 20s, a good +10 degrees colder than average. We could be close to zero Sunday AM. This may be the best weekend for winter sports until next winter…so if you’re so included, get outside and enjoy this frosty weekend.

GFS model for next Thursday night 2/17-18

Above is the GFS model for next Thursday evening (17th). There’s a low pressure system in SE Iowa moving toward Michigan. The model has S. Lower Michigan getting into the “warm” air…which would mean temperatures reaching 45-50 with more rain than snow. This system could produce severe thunderstorms in the South and could produce a band of heavy snowfall from SE Nebraska to eastern Upper Michigan.

Heat Advisory for parts of S. California for Friday and the Weekend

This could be the warmest Super Bowl on record. Temperatures in the Los Angeles area are expected to be in the mid to even upper 80s for today (Fri.) and the weekend. It’ll be mostly sunny with the wind mainly from the northeast and not west off the ocean.

ALSO: Drone video of the recent snow in Istanbul, Turkey.