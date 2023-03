The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory. The Advisory will be in effect for most counties from 7 pm this evening until 11 am on Friday. This is for 4-6″ of new snow, plus snow covered and slippery roads. The Grand Rapids NWS says: “COLLABORATED QUANTITATIVE PRECIPITATION FORECASTS COUPLED WITH SNOW-TO-LIQUID RATIOS OF AROUND 11:1 YIELD SNOW TOTALS IN THE 4-6/7″ RANGE OVER THE SOUTHERN COUNTY WARNNG AREA AND 3-5” ACROSS THE NORTHERN HALF. THE SNOW FALLS IN ROUGHLY A 15-HOUR PERIOD. SNOWFALL RATES AROUND A HALF IN/HR ARE POSSIBLE. SURFACE TEMPERATURES AROUND FREEZING WILL RESULT IN A WET HEAVY SNOW. THE SNOW WILL DIMINISH FRIDAY AFTERNOON.”

Another 1-2″ of snow is possible Sunday PM into Monday.

”