There’s a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 7 pm for the lakeshore counties (in purple on the map above). We could see as much as 1-4″ of snow, along with a bit of drifting and the possibility of slippery spots on the roads.

Inland areas have a Wind Chill Advisory for wind chills as cold as -10 to -15 during the morning. Inland areas will see just a dusting of snow.

Grand Rapids National Weather Service Graphic on the Lakeshore Snow Today

This will be a relatively quick shot of Arctic air. The overnight run of the NAM computer model gives Grand Rapids high temperatures only in the mid teens today (Fri.). Then the wind turns back to the south Friday night and remain southwest on Saturday, boosting temperatures at least to the low 30s. Monday, the model gives Grand Rapids a high near 40. After that, it should stay warmer than average next week and the week after.

8-14 Day Temperature Forecast from the Climate Prediction Center

The latest 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center shows warmer than average temperatures in the eastern half of the country. Relative to average the milder air is centered over the Great Lakes and Eastern U.S. Cooler than average temperatures are likely in the Western U.S.

8-14 Day Precipitation Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center

The corresponding precipitation outlook as a rather wet pattern over much of the country, with the storm track from the Southwest to the Western Great Lakes. With the mild temperatures, some of the precipitation will probably be in the form of rain.

Water Level of Lake Shasta in California

The above average rainfall (and mountain snowfall) pattern will continue in California. Since Jan. 1 – the water level of Lake Shasta (the biggest reservoir in California) has risen 59 FEET. It’s up 3″ in the last 24 hours. That’s a huge increase and it puts the water level considerably higher than it was last year and the year before.

“Full Pool” is approximately 79 feet higher than it is today and hydrologists say that with above average snow in the mountains that will melt this spring and summer…that we could reach that “full pool” level later this year.

Lake Mead – from KLAS

The above average precipitation in the West has not, as of yet, boosted the water level of Lake Mead. Lake Mead is the largest reservoir in the U.S., formed by the Hoover Dam on the Colorado River. The lake has a surface area of 247.1 square miles and spans the Nevada-Arizona border. The reservoir provides 25 million people across Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah with water.

The water level of Lake Mead is currently 1,047 feet above sea level. That’s 20 feet lower than it was one year ago. The flow on the Colorado River at the Grand Canyon is currently 9,820 cubic feet per second. That’s a little below the average flow of 10,300 cfs.

The good news is that the overall pattern is a little on on the wet side for the next week, and snow cover is a little higher than average in the Colorado mountains.