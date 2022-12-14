A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Oceana, Newaygo, Montcalm, Gratiot, Mason, Lake, Mecosta, Osceola, Claire and Isabella Counties. It’s for “mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth o an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.” Slippery spots on roads are possible, especially north of a line from Montague to Lansing. The Advisory doesn’t start until 4 pm – and it runs until 7 am Thursday morning.

There are also Gale Warnings in effect for Lake Michigan for waves of 2-5 feet and gusts to 40 mph.

Radar

If you’re driving, keep an eye on your vehicle thermometer. With a little salt, most main roads will just be wet most of the time. If it gets down below freezing (32 degrees) an icy spot is possible. Keep in mind that icy spots often form on bridges and overpasses. The four-inch soil temperature in Grand Rapids early Wednesday was 37 degrees.

Storm Reports from Tuesday PM thru early Wednesday

Here’s storm reports from the Storm Prediction Center for Tuesday PM into early Wednesday AM. Fourteen tornadoes were reported. A few of these will likely to be duplicate sightings of the same tornado. One fatality was reported near Keithville LA and one person there is missing.

Damage from a Tue. PM Tornado near Elysian Fields, Texas

Here’s damage from a tornado that struck north of Deberry. A tornado caused 5 injures near Grapevine TX.

Here’s another picture of damage in NE Texas

Severe Weather Outlook Area for Wed. PM/night from the Storm Prediction Center

Here’s the severe weather outlook map from the Storm Prediction Center for later today/tonight. There is an Enhanced Risk Area for SE Louisiana, SE Mississippi, SW Alabama and a small portion of NW Florida. Severe thunderstorms are expected to develop in LA and MS an move east, bringing the threat of strong winds and isolated tornadoes.

Southern U.S. radar

The other big storm continues to be the Arctic cold that’s coming down into the contiguous U.S. (including Michigan) from around the 19th through much of the rest of December:

8-14 Day Temperature forecast from the Climate Prediction Center.

The latest 8-14 day temperature forecast from the Climate Prediction Center has colder to much colder than average readings for most of the county. Only California and a sliver of western Nevada are expected to see above average temperatures. The core of the cold for this period is expected to be over the mid-Mississippi Valley. The overnight run of the GFS gives Grand Rapids a temperature of 7 above zero at 7 am Christmas morning. Starting about Friday, West Michigan is going to see an extended (days) period of lake-effect snow and snow showers, slick spots on the roads and temperatures below average. This push of Arctic air will likely push down across the Rio Grande into N. Mexico with the cold front clearing SE Florida.

Over the past 4 days, the temperature day and night in G.R. has been between 38 and 30. Over the last six days, we’ve had 1/2 of 1% sunshine. Just a few minutes total, that’s all. The month of December is averaging just 16% of possible sunshine.