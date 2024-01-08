A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for 5-9″ of new snow and wind gusts to 35 mph. The watch covers Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta and Isabella counties to the north up to the U.P. It’s in effect from tonight (Mon. night) through Wednesday morning.

A Gale Watch has also been issued for Lake Michigan. This is for wind gusts up to 45 mph and waves as high as 8-13 feet.

The counties in blue are under the Winter Storm Watch. The counties in purple at the bottom of the map (Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph, Branch, Hillsdale) will be under a Winter Weather Advisory from 1 am -7 am for a quick 1-4″ of snow before the precipitation changes to rain.

The Winter Storm Watch extends from Newaygo County to Sault Ste. Marie.

The Winter Weather Advisory covers all of Northern Indiana and 8 counties in northwest Ohio. Here’s the latest GRR NWS forecast discussion and current Michigan weather observations.