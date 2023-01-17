A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for northern Lower Michigan and eastern Upper Michigan. The Watch will be in effect from late Wednesday night until late Thursday night.

Winter Storm Graphic from the Gaylord National Weather Service

This will be a wet, heavy snow. Des;pite that, wind gusts of 30-45 mph could cause some drifting. Roads will become snow covered and slippery in most areas by early Thursday morning.

Midwest Weather Hazards Map

Here’s the Midwest Weather Hazards Map. Pink is Winter Storm Warning. Purple is Winter Weather Advisory and gray is Winter Storm Watch. You can see the anticipated path of the heavier snow, from Colorado, thru Nebraska, Iowa, Wisconsin and into N. Lower and E. Upper Michigan.

Grand Rapids will see rain and maybe a little snow as the colder air filters in, but the heavier snow will be north of US 10.

8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center

The latest 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center shows the pattern change, with the cold air moving east and south. Confidence is high that January will end with significantly colder air over much of the country and with that cold air, the possibility of both storm system snowfall and lake-effect snow showers.