A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for all of West Michigan. The watch runs from Friday morning through Saturday afternoon. The watch will likely be upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning and/or a Blizzard Warning later today.

The Gr. Rapids NWS says: ” IT NOW LOOKS TO IMPACT THE AFTERNOON HOURS WHEN SCHOOLS ARE LETTING OUT AND AS MOST PEOPLE ARE HEADING HOME FROM WORK. THERE ARE INDICATIONS THAT THE SNOW MAY BECOME SO HEAVY FRI AFTERNOON AND EVENING THAT WOULD COULD SEE 1-2″/HR SNOW RATES FOR A FEW HOURS INCLUDING THOSE IMPACT TIMES. MODEL ENSEMBLES ARE INDICATING PROBABILITIES AS HIGH AS 60-70% OF A SWATH OF SNOW OVER 12 INCHES , ENSEMBLE MEANS ALSO PUSHING A FOOT .”

An army of big snowplows works to clear snow from a runway at O’Hare Airport in Chicago following the Groundhog Day Blizzard of 2011.

This storm bears resemblance to the Groundhog Day Blizzard of Feb. 1-2, 2011. You can read about that storm at this link. The Groundhog Day storm brought 17.7″ of snow to Grand Rapids in 2 days. Strong winds blew the snow into 6-foot drifts. Arctic air followed the blizzard with the temperature reaching zero in Grand Rapids on Feb. 3. That storm was very well forecast. I remember talking about the coming blizzard 5 days in advance of the storm. I remember we had all 5 Storm Team 8 meteorologists in the tracking center overnight. This storm may not quite reach the level of the Groundhog Day Blizzard, but it could come close.

Read about THE BLIZZARD OF 1978 AND THE BLIZZARD OF 1967. MORE ON THE BLIZZARD OF 1978 – 46 YEARS AGO.

The storm will bring heavy snowfall (a foot of snow is not out of the question in some areas), strong winds (gusts to 30-45 mph), blowing and drifting snow (drifts of +3 feet are possible) and low wind chills. Driving will be difficult with low visibility and snow covered roads.

Arctic air will bring the lowest temperatures and wind chills of the winter. Next week could easily be the coldest week of the winter. West winds off Lake Michigan will bring lake-effect snow showers through early next week. However, it won’t be quite as cold on the Michigan side of Lake Michigan. When temperatures dip to -5 in Milwaukee, it may be +5 in Grand Haven (still very cold).

Thundersnow (I had dinner with this guy in Boston at a conference – an “enlightning” experience) is not likely at this point, but certainly not impossible. We’ll also have to watch for ice jams on area rivers during the later half of next week as ice should (relatively) rapidly form in the Arctic air.

Live Radar

Midwest Radar

Radar for Ottawa, Kent, Ionia and Montcalm Counties

In the meantime, an area of snow is moving thru West Michigan. Look for 1-2″ of accumulation by noon (Thu.). Watch for slippery spots on sidewalks, driveways and roads, especially lesser-traveled roads.

Here’s current Michigan weather observations, a Michigan surface weather map and the latest Grand Rapids National Weather Service Forecast discussion. Here’s forecast discussions for N. Lower Michigan, SE Michigan, N. Indiana and the Chicago area.

Here’s the high and low temperatures from the overnight run of the GFS model. Once again, the model is forecast temperatures to not get above 20F all of next week. Look at the low temperature of -12 on Saturday the 20th. Now, the model can’t be that accurate that far out, but that tells us that IF we get a calm, clear night with fresh snow cover, double digits below zero isn’t impossible.

Heavy snow will fall from Eastern Nebaska to Ontario, Canada