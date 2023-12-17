We’re going to see some significant northwest-flow lake-effect snow, mainly in the lakeshore counties.

The Winter Storm Warning is just for Van Buren County for up to 3-6″ of new snow. The Winter Weather Advisory is for Berrien, Cass, Allegan, Ottawa, Muskegon, Oceana, Mason, Lake and Osceola Counties. The Winter Weather Advisory covers 3 counties in N Indiana (Elkhart, La Porte and St. Joseph). This is for 2-4″ of snow.

This system will also produce strong winds. Gusts to 50 mph are possible at Lake Michigan with gusts of 35-45 mph inland. This will cause some drifting snow and possibly blowing snow. Roads will become slippery, especially in the Advisory and Warning counties.

The Winter Weather Advisory also covers much of northwest Lower Michigan, including Traverse City, Cadillac and Manistee.

This is being caused by a cold front bring some chillier air that will induce lake-effect snow and also by the East Coast storm. The circulation around that low pressure system is counter-clockwise and that means a gusty north-northwest for Michigan.

I’m off to a Christmas concert. I’ll update later this evening.