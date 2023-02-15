Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will be issued later this afternoon for much of Lower Michigan. The farther northwest you are, the more snow you will see. The farther southeast you are, there will be more of a mix, with the possibility of a period of freezing rain. Roads will become snow and ice covered and slippery by midday tomorrow and that will continue Thursday afternoon, Thursday night and into Friday.

It’s been unseasonably warm to our east…at 1 pm, it’s 60 degrees in Detroit, 67 in Cleveland, 69 in Pittsburgh an 75 in Petersburg, West Virginia.

Peak wind gusts today: 60 mph Detroit, 52 mph Ionia, Lansing and Saginaw, 49 mph Grand Rapids, Big Rapids, 48 mph Alma, Jackson and Pontiac, 47 mph Benton Harbor, Holland, 46 mph Battle Creek, Mt. Pleasant and Flint, 45 mph S. Haven, 41 mph Kalamazoo and Muskegon.

As of 1:35 pm, there were 15,033 Consumers Energy customers without power in Michigan from 345 separate outages. Most of these were caused by trees and tree limbs falling on lines.