Winter Storm – Mixed Precipitation in Michigan

A Winter Storm is going to move into Michigan tonight (Mon. night), bringing rain, freezing rain and snow to our state, along with an outside chance of a thundershower. Much of the area south of a line from Whitehall to Newaygo to Saginaw Bay will see mainly or all rain. North of that line we could see a period of freezing rain and from there to the north some snow.

Winter Storm Watch for Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta and Isabella Counties to the north

As I type this (around 3 am Monday), there is a Winter Storm Watch in effect for Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta and Isabella Counties to the north, where there is a possible of freezing rain and some nasty road conditions. That’s a Winter Weather Advisory for Wisconsin. Here is the complete U.S. weather hazards map: