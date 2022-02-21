Winter Storm – Mixed Precipitation in Michigan

A Winter Storm is going to move into Michigan tonight (Mon. night), bringing rain, freezing rain and snow to our state, along with an outside chance of a thundershower. Much of the area south of a line from Whitehall to Newaygo to Saginaw Bay will see mainly or all rain. North of that line we could see a period of freezing rain and from there to the north some snow.

Winter Storm Watch for Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta and Isabella Counties to the north

As I type this (around 3 am Monday), there is a Winter Storm Watch in effect for Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta and Isabella Counties to the north, where there is a possible of freezing rain and some nasty road conditions. That’s a Winter Weather Advisory for Wisconsin. Here is the complete U.S. weather hazards map:

Winter Storm Warnings are out from NW Wisconsin west into Montana. The purple is Winter Weather Advisories from Wisconsin to Idaho and Wyoming. Green is for Flood Advisories and Watches. The red areas in the Texas Panhandle, W. Oklahoma and SW Kansas are alerts for wildfire danger.

