Winter storm hits W. MI; thousands without power

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Two fire engines block the intersection of 68th Avenue and Leonard Street in Coopersville where traffic lights are out during a Nov. 26, 2018 winter storm.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Two fire engines block the intersection of 68th Avenue and Leonard Street in Coopersville where traffic lights are out during a Nov. 26, 2018 winter storm.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Thousands of homes and businesses in West Michigan are without power as a winter storm rolls through, whipping up winds and dumping wet, heavy snow across the area.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Weather alerts | Power Outages | Traffic conditions | Closings

More than 11,000 Consumers Energy customers were without power as of 7:55 a.m. Monday. The hardest hit counties were Calhoun and Kalamazoo each of which had more than 3,000 outages reported.

The following counties had significant power outages as of 6:35 a.m., according to Consumers Energy’s outage map:

Allegan County: 653 outages

Barry County: 448 outages

Calhoun County: 3,086 outages

Ionia County: 709 outages

Kalamazoo County: 3,172 outages

Muskegon County: 130 outages

Ottawa County: 260 outages

Van Buren County: 546 outages

Storm Team 8 expects scattered power outages throughout the day as the storm system makes its way through West Michigan. It’s unclear when power will be fully restored.

----

Online:

Free Storm Team 8 weather app