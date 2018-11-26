Weather

Winter storm hits W. MI; thousands without power

By:

Posted: Nov 26, 2018 06:52 AM EST

Updated: Nov 26, 2018 07:57 AM EST

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Thousands of homes and businesses in West Michigan are without power as a winter storm rolls through, whipping up winds and dumping wet, heavy snow across the area.

More than 11,000 Consumers Energy customers were without power as of 7:55 a.m. Monday. The hardest hit counties were Calhoun and Kalamazoo each of which had more than 3,000 outages reported.

The following counties had significant power outages as of 6:35 a.m., according to Consumers Energy’s outage map:

  • Allegan County: 653 outages
  • Barry County: 448 outages
  • Calhoun County: 3,086 outages
  • Ionia County: 709 outages
  • Kalamazoo County: 3,172 outages
  • Muskegon County: 130 outages
  • Ottawa County: 260 outages
  • Van Buren County: 546 outages

Storm Team 8 expects scattered power outages throughout the day as the storm system makes its way through West Michigan. It’s unclear when power will be fully restored.

