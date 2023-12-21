Today is the Winter Solstice – the day when the sun is as far south as it gets in it’s yearly journey. This is the shortest day of the year and the longest night of the year. The exact time of the Solstice is 10:27 pm In Grand Rapids, we get 9 hours and 30 seconds of daylight today. Tomorrow, we’ll less than 1 second of additional daylight. Then on Dec. 23, we gain 4 seconds of daylight.. The difference in daylight between the Winter Solstice and the Summer Solstice in Grand Rapids is 6 hours and 21 minutes. Today, the sun angle at noon is 24 degrees (above the southern horizon). On the Summer Solstice in June, it’s 70 degrees.

Today the sunrise is at 8:10 am. It rises at a 122 degree angle from due north (with east at 90 degrees). The sunset is at 5:11 pm (rounded up to the next minute) and the sun sets at an angle of 238 degrees from due north (due west is 270 degrees and due south is 180 degrees).

Solar noon today is at 12:40 pm

Sun today near Fairbaanks, Alaska

Today there is no sun north of the Arctic Circle. This is what the sun is doing around Fairbanks, Alaska, where you need a clear view to the southern horizon to watch the sun climb just 2 degrees above the horizon. At Fairbanks, sunrise is at 10:58 am and sunset at 2:40 pm.

I was in Fairbanks last summer. It’s south of the Arctic Circle, so they do get a sunset in summer, but there is twilight all night long – it never really gets dark.

At Utqiaġvik, Alaska – the northernmost place in Alaska and the U.S., they are north of the Arctic Circle. The sun stays below the horizon (though they do have a few hours of twilight). They won’t see a sunrise until January 23rd.

Temperature lags the position of the sun by around a month…so the mid-point of winter temperature-wise is January 20th.

The pic. above is a screen grab from the South Pole. These are the radio telescopes. Here the sun is out 24 hours a day and will stay above the horizon until the Equinox in March.

It may be the middle of summer at the South Pole, but the weather doesn’t look like summer. Despite some sunshine, the temperature is -12F with a -30F wind chill. The warmest temperature ever at the South Pole was +9.9F on Christmas Day in 2011. The coldest was -117.0F on June 23, 1982. The coldest temperature ever recorded in Antarctica (and the world) was an incredible -128.6F at Vostok – a Russian outpost – on July 21, 1983. There was a satellite estimate of a temperature of -135.8F in East Antarctica back in 2010.

Final note:

Courtesy Keith Moffett in Holland. (Dec. 20, 2023)

The pic. above from Wed. evening shows mid-level clouds in “cloud streets”.

BTW – still looks like mid 50s on Christmas Day…a whole lot warmer than last year, when temperatures stayed in the teens from Dec. 23-25.