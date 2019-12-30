Winter returns to W. MI with snow Monday night, Tuesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After a stretch of mild, dry weather, West Michigan will finally need to break out the winter coats, shovels and snow brushes.

Accumulating snow is expected Monday night into Tuesday with some snowfall rates considerably reducing visibility around dawn.

A large storm system has dumped a large amount of rain in our area. The new precipitation was enough for Muskegon to join Grand Rapids in claiming the title of wettest year on record.

After a surge of rain, cold air will wrap in with a burst of snow Tuesday morning.

Travel will be hazardous Tuesday morning near dawn with bands of lake-effect snow dominating the morning hours.

Everyone in West Michigan will have to do some shoveling, but those just west of US-131 will have to do the most.

Everyone will at least see 2 inches of snow, but many will have to move more than 4 inches to 7 inches off their driveways by Tuesday afternoon.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Tuesday due to the snow, wind and icy roads. Conditions should improve closer to midnight as we ring in the New Year.

Erosion concerns are high for Monday and Tuesday with strong winds coming in from the west, gusting near 40 mph. Waves may climb as high as 8 feet to 11 feet.

Water levels are still so high on Lake Michigan that this system will likely eat away several feet of shoreline.

Temperatures will return above freezing for several days, but more snow is in the forecast.

