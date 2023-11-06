Today (Mon.) will be the windiest, warmest and (possibly) the wettest day of the week. First, we have Gale Warnings in effect for Lake Michigan. GALE WARNING: A warning of sustained surface winds, or frequent gusts, in the range of 34 knots (39 mph) to 47 knots (54 mph) inclusive, either predicted or occurring, and not directly associated with a tropical cyclone or hurricane.

The Gale Warnings will be in effect until 7 pm and they cover all of Lake Michigan, Lake Huron and southeast Lake Superior. Wind gusts of 40-46 mph are expected at Lake Michigan, with peak gusts of 35-40 mph inland. Winds that strong will generate waves of 6-10 feet on Lake Michigan.

Here’s the National Weather Service/Coast Guard flags and (night) lights that correspond to the advisory and warnings. For Small Craft Advisories forecast sustained winds or frequent gusts (on the Great Lakes) between 22 and 33 knots inclusive, and/or seas or waves greater than 4 feet. For Storm Warnings (rare) forecast sustained surface winds, or frequent gusts, in the range of 48 knots (55 mph) to 63 knots (73 mph) inclusive, either predicted or occurring, and not directly associated with a tropical cyclone or hurricane. You’d have Storm Warnings out for an “Edmund Fitzgerald” type storm.

This is the Storm Prediction Center Thunderstorm outlook for today (Mon. 11/6). First, there are no general areas of severe weather expected. We have only light green on the map for general, non-severe storms that will be isolated to scattered. Second, look at the areas outlined…kind of odd for any month, much less November. We have the possibility of a thunderstorm over the Great Lakes and in the Pacific Northwest. SPC says: “Severe thunderstorms are not forecast across the Continental U.S. today, although, lightning is expected with convection across a few areas, namely the Pacific Northwest and Great Lakes region.”A pronounced, fast-moving short-wave trough will eject across eastern WI into MI by late afternoon, then into the lower Great Lakes by late evening. A strong low-level jet will evolve ahead of this feature and warm advection is expected to encourage elevated convection within a zone of large-scale ascent. Forecast soundings suggest parcels lifted near 850mb (about a mile above the ground) will yield around 500mb MUCAPE (Most Unstable Convective Available Potential Energy), more than adequate for lightning with this activity.

There will be a slightly better chance of a t-shower from Kent Co. to the north and a slightly less chance (though still a chance) toward the Indiana border.

Rainfall amounts will not be real heavy, less than 1/2″, though the rain may come down at a good clip for a little while. With fairly strong winds, umbrellas will be a bit challenging at times. Here’s radar:

Lower Michigan Radar

Ottawa, Kent, Ionia and Montcalm County radar

Midwest Radar

Northwest U.S. radar

Here’s forecast high temperatures for today across the contiguous U.S. We’ll reach low 60s along I-96 and mid 60s along and south of I-94. Chicago reaches 68 degrees. Much of the southern U.S. is warm with low 90s in southern Arizona and low-mid 80s at the Gulf of Mexico.

Here’s forecast high temperatures for next Saturday, Veterans Day

Cooler air will start to move into Michigan on Tuesday and by next Friday/Saturday/Sunday, temperatures in Lower Michigan will be back in the mid-upper 40s.

ALSO: The higher elevations of the West are going to get more snow…with 6-12″ expected above 7,000 feet in the Sierras – already starting a winter snowpack that should keep California reservoirs adequately filled thru 2024.

ALSO: Big waves on the French coast. Amazing fast-motion lightning. Rare heavy rain in Oman. Cars tipped over by strong winds in Greece. The bad news…this restaurant in Thailand is flooded out…on the other hand, the fish dinners are very fresh. Beautiful fall colors in Montana. California is drought-free for the first time in over 3 years.