COOPERSVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Storms moving through West Michigan Thursday evening knocked down power lines and trees.

Close to 8,000 Consumers Energy customers lost power, according to the company’s outage map.

A News 8 crew in Coopersville saw trees knocked over by winds and some damage to homes.

Storm damage in Coopersville on July 21, 2022.

A tree knocked over by winds in Coopersville on July 21, 2022.

Viewer photos sent into News 8 showed hail and some hail damage in the Belmont area.

Hail in Belmont on July 21, 2022. (Courtesy Charity Byers)

Hail damage in Belmont on July 21, 2022. (Courtesy Charity Byers)

Hail in Belmont on July 21, 2022. (Courtesy Becky Gray)

Hail in Belmont on July 21, 2022. (Courtesy Jay Ribbens)

Hail in Belmont on July 21, 2022. (Courtesy Jay Ribbens)

Hail in Belmont on July 21, 2022. (Courtesy Jay Ribbens)

Hail in Belmont on July 21, 2022. (Courtesy Becky Gray)

Hail in Belmont on July 21, 2022. (Courtesy Becky Gray)

Hail damage in Belmont on July 21, 2022. (Courtesy Charity Byers)

A rainbow was seen in parts of West Michigan, viewer photos show. Some residents even saw a double rainbow.

A double rainbow seen north of Wayland on July 21, 2022. (Courtesy James P. Kooistra)

A double rainbow seen north of Wayland on July 21, 2022. (Courtesy James P. Kooistra)

A double rainbow seen in Kentwood on July 21, 2022. (Courtesy Dillon Blossom)

A rainbow in Wyoming on July 21, 2022. (Courtesy Edita Foric)

A rainbow in Hudsonville on July 21, 2022. (Courtesy Kathleen Shaffer)

A double rainbow seen in Kentwood on July 21, 2022. (Courtesy Dillon Blossom)

A rainbow is seen in a cloud formation in Sparta on July 21, 2022. (Courtesy Jenni Klein)

A rainbow is seen in a cloud formation in Sparta on July 21, 2022. (Courtesy Jenni Klein)

West Michigan was also treated to a beautiful sunset and cloud formations Thursday evening.

The sunset in Holland on July 21, 2022. (Courtesy Aimee Streur)

The sunset in Holland on July 21, 2022. (Courtesy Aimee Streur)

A cloud formation in Rockford on July 21, 2022. (Courtesy Meghan Laperna)

Clouds seen in Nashville, Michigan on July 21, 2022. (Courtesy Kelley Dean)

If you see a downed power line, stay at least 25 feet away from it and anything it is touching and call 911 and Consumers Energy at 800.477.5050.

— Correction: A previous version of this article misstated the day the storms took place. We regret the error, which has been fixed.