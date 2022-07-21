COOPERSVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Storms moving through West Michigan Thursday evening knocked down power lines and trees.
Close to 8,000 Consumers Energy customers lost power, according to the company’s outage map.
A News 8 crew in Coopersville saw trees knocked over by winds and some damage to homes.
Viewer photos sent into News 8 showed hail and some hail damage in the Belmont area.
A rainbow was seen in parts of West Michigan, viewer photos show. Some residents even saw a double rainbow.
West Michigan was also treated to a beautiful sunset and cloud formations Thursday evening.
If you see a downed power line, stay at least 25 feet away from it and anything it is touching and call 911 and Consumers Energy at 800.477.5050.
