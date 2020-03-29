Wind Advisory – Lakeshore Flood Advisory – Gale Warnings

On the map above, the light green is a Lakeshore Flood Advisory for Oceana County south to the Indiana border. It’ll be in effect from until 11 pm for minor to moderate lakeshore flooding and beach erosion. We also have a Wind Advisory for all counties from 10 am to 8 pm for steady winds of 20-30 mph and gusts to 40-50 mph. The wind will be from the west-southwest. There are also Gale Warnings for Lake Michigan from Pentwater south for waves of 6-10 feet. Check the current observations to see the current temperature and wind during the day. The won’t be quite that strong north of US 10, so no Wind Advisory for N. Lower Michigan and just Small Craft Advisories north of Pentwater. Here’s the G.R. NWS graphic on the lakeshore weather:

We do expect some (mostly light) rain showers today with rainfall amounts under 1/4″. Rainfall during the day Saturday totaled 2.25″ at Jackson, 1.51″ at Muskegon, 1.44″ at Lansing, 1.41″ at Battle Creek, 1.33″ in Grand Rapids and 1.01″ at Kalamazoo. All stations that keep records set daily records for rainfall for March 28. Here’s G.R. radar and regional radar:

Also: There’s still snow on the ground in the U.P. and lots of it in places. Here’s some snow cover reports from Saturday: 40″ Painesdale, 33″ Munising, 29″ Hancock, 27″ Marquette, 15″ S. Ste. Marie. Flooding in Cleveland. Now this is just too close! Tokyo gets heaviest late March snow in 32 years. Record coldest March ever at Vostok, Antarctica – average temp. -103.4 degrees! Another video of the Jonesboro twister. The tornado hit the Jonesboro Airport…very significant damage there…weather station stopped reporting when the tornado came through…so either it’s destroyed or there’s no power to transmit the observations. Spiked hail. Frost damage in Italy. More tornado video.

And: Why The Flu Virus Is More Infectious In Cold Winter Temperatures. CDC offers the following

• Mosquitoes and ticks can’t spread all types of viruses.

• At this time, we have no data to suggest that COVID-19 or other similar coronaviruses (e.g. SARS, MERS) are spread by mosquitoes or ticks.

• For a virus to pass to a person through a mosquito or tick bite, the virus must be able to replicate inside the mosquito or tick.

U.K. Health Minister says lockdown must continue until June.



