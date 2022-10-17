A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the lakeshore counties (mainly near Lake Michigan) from 2 pm until 2 am Wednesday. Winds will increase to 20-30 mph at the lakeshore with gusts to 40-50 mph. Gale Warnings will remain in effect until 2 am Wednesday for waves as high as 10-15 feet and wind gusts to 50-60 mph over the open water. There’s also a Lakeshore Flood Advisory for lakeshore areas of Berrien Co. Michigan and La Porte, Porter and Lake Counties in Indiana. There is a Winter Weather Advisory for Porter and Jasper Counties in Indiana for up to 3″ of snow accumulation. There is also a chance of a random flash of lightning in the lakeshore counties down N. Indiana.

Lower Michigan radar

Here’s current weather observations in Michigan and a surface weather map.