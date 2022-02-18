Wind Advisory and Winter Weather Advisory

Here we go again…one storm system moves out and the next one moves in. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 1 pm today (Fri.) to 10 am tomorrow (Sat.) for 2-6″ of snow. The Advisory is for Muskegon, Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, Mason, Lake, Osceola Counties.

Blizzard Warning for the U.P. – Winter Weather Advisory for the Eastern U.P. and NW Lower MI

The Winter Weather Advisory continues north – for NW Lower Michigan and E. Upper Michigan. A Blizzard Warning (in red on the map) has been issued for Alger and N. Schoolcraft Counties in the U.P. This is more for strong wind than for snow. They’re expecting 1-4″ of snow…not a lot of snow by U.P. standards. However, winds could gust to 55 mph, which will cause considerable blowing and drifting snow. Winds chills will drop to -10 to -15. I’d avoid driving by Lake Superior.

Grand Rapids NWS graphic on the storm

Here’s the Gaylord NWS graphic on the snow for NW Lower and E Upper Michigan

Wind Advisory for West Michigan

The Wind Advisory covers all counties. It’ll be in effect from 1 pm today (Fri.) until 10 am Saturday. This is for gusts to 40-50 mph – especially at the Lake Michigan shoreline. Fortunately, we have some ice at the shore which should greatly reduce the chance of significant erosion. Lake levels are down a foot and a half in the last two years, so that reduces the chance of lakeshore flooding when we get a wind event like this. There could be isolated power outages and watch for drifting snow and reduced visibilities.

Weather Prediction Center graphic on the wind and snow. Blizzard Warnings for E. North Dakota and NW Minnesota – more for wind than for heavy snow amounts.

So far, February is running 1.7 degrees colder than average in Grand Rapids. January was 4.6 degrees cooler than average – so 2022 is starting off on the cold side. The overall cooler-than-average pattern should continue through much of the rest of February.

SEASON SNOWFALL – as of early Friday AM: Grand Rapids – 2.3″ new snow, 60.4″ for the season (1.6″ below average-to-date). Muskegon – 0.9″ new snow, 44.5″ for the season (26.5″ below average-to-date). Lansing – 4.3″ new snow, 46.3″ season-to-date (8.5″ above average-to-date), Flint – 3.8″ new snow, 47.1″ for the season-to-date (8.8″ above season average-to-date). Detroit – 6.3″ new snow, 37.5″ for the season-to-date (4.8″ above average-to-date. S. Ste. Marie 108.8″ (+16.9″ season-to-date). Marquette 128″ for the season ) 5.3″ below season to date). Kalamazoo thru 2/17: 52.4″ for the season (6.7″ below average).

ALSO: Hurricanes have been blasting the island of Madagascar. Strong winds hit NW Europe (gust to 122 mph!). Storm system produced 5.65″ of mostly rain at Scott City MO, 12″ snow at Manito IL and gusts to 78 mph at Wears Valley TN.