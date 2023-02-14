A Wind Advisory has been issued for much of southern Lower Michigan. The Advisory will be in effect from 1 am tonight until 4 pm tomorrow (Wed.) afternoon.

Wind Advisory for the counties in darker tan on the map above

The Advisory is generally south of a line from Pentwater to Saginaw Bay. It’s for steady southwest winds of 25-30 mph with gusts up to 45-50 mph.

Wind Advisory for all counties on the map above

The Advisory also covers most of the state of Indiana, northwest Ohio and much of Illinois along and south of I-80.

Gale Warnings

Small Craft Advisories start at 1 pm this afternoon. At 7 pm, those ramp up to Gale Warnings, which will be in effect until 4 pm tomorrow (Wed.). This is for wind gusts to 40-50 mph and waves increasing to 6-9 feet.

U.S. Hazards Map

This (above) is the U.S. Hazards Map. The tan color shows Wind Advisories, which extend from Lower Michigan to the Gulf of Mexico. There’s a Blizzard Warning for parts of western Minnesota, southeast North Dakota and northeast South Dakota. There are Winter Storm Warnings for much of the Western Mountains.

Graphic from the Weather Prediction Center for the snowstorm that will spread snow from Colorado to Michigan from Wed. night to Friday morning.

Weather Headlines for this Valentine’s Day

Here’s the weather headlines for today – Sun early, then becoming cloudy. It’ll get breezy today and downright windy tonight and tomorrow (Wed.). We’ll see record or near record high temperatures this aftrnoon, up to the low 50s.

Valentine’s Day Record High Temperatures

Today is also the anniversary of the coldest temperature ever in Grand Rapids – a bone-chilling -24F in 1899. Check the next thread I wrote for details on the famous cold wave of 1899.

Crescent Moon

The crescent moon was out early this morning. You can see roughly 39% of the moon now. The moon is approximately 231,255 miles from the Earth. If you could drive to the moon at 55 mph (assuming earth-moon distance of 231,255 miles), it would take you about 175 days of continuous driving to get there.

Frost on the roofs in Alpine Township 2 14 23 – pic. from Bill Steffen

Here’s two pics. taken by me just after sunrise this (Tue.) morning. Much of West Michigan woke up to some frost and we had do scrape some frost off the vehicles this AM. You can see a lot of blue sky and a couple of jet contrails. Over the past 3 days, we’ve had 96% of possible sunshine! For the first 13 days of February, we had 61% sunshine (compared to 11% sunshine from Nov. 30 – Jan. 31).