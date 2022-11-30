A Wind Advisory is in effect until 8 pm Wed. This is for winds of 20-30 mph and gusts as high as 45 mph, especially at the Lake Michigan shore.

The wind will bring in significantly colder temperatures with readings in the low-mid 30s much of the day and wind chills around 20. Look for snow showers to develop and a slick spot or two isn’t impossible.

Radar

8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center

The latest 8-14 day temperature outlook for Dec. 7-13 gives all the Great Lakes cooler than average temperatures. The only warmer than average air is over the southern U.S. It’ll stay warm in Florida. Miami is expecting highs in the low-mid 80s each of the next 7 days.

ALSO: Northern Lights in Iceland.