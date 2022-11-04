A Wind Advisory will be in effect for West Michigan from 8 am to 8 pm Saturday. This is for steady winds of 20-35 mph and gusts to 50-55 mph. Make sure everything is picked up, secure garbage bins and any hanging baskets that still may be out. Expect widely scattered power outages and a few downed tree branches. Try not to park under trees and keep your garage door closed.

Radar – movement SW to NE

Here’s radar – look for scattered showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this PM into Saturday.

Flag and Light Warnings for Lakes and Oceans

For Lake Michigan – Small Craft Advisories now, move up to Gale Warnings from 6 am to 2 pm Saturday, then up to Storm Warnings from 2 pm to 8 pm (this is the step between a Gale Warning and a Hurricane Warning…then back down to Gale Warnings at 8 pm Saturday.

Very Large Waves on Lake Michigan – Similar to What We Expect on Saturday

Winds are expected to increase to 25-40 mph with gusts approaching 60-65 mph. Fortunately, the water level of Lake Michigan has dropped over the last couple years and that will reduce the amount of lakeshore flooding and beach erosion.

This storm coming thru will bring rain and significant wind. It won’t reach the level of the Edmund Fitzgerald storm…but it will certainly bear watching. Not many leaves left on the trees after the weekend wind.