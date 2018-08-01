Will July's dry, warm conditions continue into August?
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you thought July was warm and dry, you were correct. Coming off a warm and dry June, July followed suit.It was also quite dry especially along I-96 and east of US-131. July rainfall deficits in these areas were between 1.5 to 2 inches. The lack of rainfall has led to abnormally dry conditions and a moderate drought from Hastings, Battle Creek and Lansing areas. In Grand Rapids, there were almost as many 90-degree days in July as the average for a typical summer. A fourth heat wave is in the forecast for the first weekend of August, which may add to this year's total of 15 days with temperatures 90 degrees or higher. Both June and July were warmer and drier than average. The question remains will August follow suit? It certainly appears the first half of August will continue the trend in terms of warm temperatures. Each day during the upcoming week will remain at or above average with a few 90s sprinkled in. This is projected to carryover into the second week as well as indicated by the latest 8-14 day temperature outlook from the National Weather Service. In terms of rainfall, Storm Team 8 believes the first couple of weeks will have scattered opportunities.
There is the chance for rain across inland locations Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. Much of the weekend appears dry, including Friday.
The next best chance of widespread rainfall will be next Tuesday when a cold front will stunt the hot temperatures. At this point, next Monday and Tuesday will give the best chance of a decent soaking across West Michigan.The National Weather Service has recently updated the monthly forecast for August. West Michigan is now placed within the range of near average temperatures, meaning the first half of August will be the warmest. The second half of the month appears wetter as well. With the most recent changes, the National Weather Service has included the Lower Peninsula in the above average category for rainfall.
Hopefully by the beginning of meteorological fall, September, Michigan can put a dent in the rainfall deficits. Fall colors tend to be less vibrant when it's excessively dry.
