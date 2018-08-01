Will July's dry, warm conditions continue into August? Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you thought July was warm and dry, you were correct. Coming off a warm and dry June, July followed suit. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. July temperatures were above average across the Great Lakes.

Rainfall deficits are highest along I-96 and east of US-131.

Drought conditions persists from Hastings to Battle Creek and Lansing area.

Grand Rapids had another dry and warm summer month.

Prior to this weekend we've stand at 15 90 degree days so far this year.

Warm temperatures remain in the forecast through early August.

8-14 day temperature outlook keeps us warm with much above average temperatures through August 8 through the 14th.

It was also quite dry especially along I-96 and east of US-131. July rainfall deficits in these areas were between 1.5 to 2 inches.The lack of rainfall has led to abnormally dry conditions and a moderate drought from Hastings, Battle Creek and Lansing areas.In Grand Rapids, there were almost as many 90-degree days in July as the average for a typical summer.A fourth heat wave is in the forecast for the first weekend of August, which may add to this year's total of 15 days with temperatures 90 degrees or higher.Both June and July were warmer and drier than average. The question remains will August follow suit? It certainly appears the first half of August will continue the trend in terms of warm temperatures.Each day during the upcoming week will remain at or above average with a few 90s sprinkled in. This is projected to carryover into the second week as well as indicated by the latest 8-14 day temperature outlook from the National Weather Service.In terms of rainfall, Storm Team 8 believes the first couple of weeks will have scattered opportunities.

There is the chance for rain across inland locations Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. Much of the weekend appears dry, including Friday.

The next best chance of widespread rainfall will be next Tuesday when a cold front will stunt the hot temperatures. At this point, next Monday and Tuesday will give the best chance of a decent soaking across West Michigan. Highest threat of rain arrives early next week.

August temperature forecast from the National Weather Service.

Rainfall outlook for the month of August.

Summer rainfall deficit

The National Weather Service has recently updated the monthly forecast for August. West Michigan is now placed within the range of near average temperatures, meaning the first half of August will be the warmest.The second half of the month appears wetter as well. With the most recent changes, the National Weather Service has included the Lower Peninsula in the above average category for rainfall.Hopefully by the beginning of meteorological fall, September, Michigan can put a dent in the rainfall deficits. Fall colors tend to be less vibrant when it's excessively dry.

