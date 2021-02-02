Wicked cold, snow on the way

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A winter blast is on its way to West Michigan with snow accumulation starting Thursday night and bitterly cold air streaming in through the weekend.

Incoming Arctic Air will spill in Friday and intensify through Tuesday

It’s been about two years since we’ve seen below-zero temperatures around West Michigan. The last time it happened was in 2019 when the dreaded Polar Vortex came to visit. This round of cold air will fall just short of the intensity of 2019, but it will still be enough to drop our highs into the single digits and our lows at or below zero, which also hasn’t happened in two years.

Rain and snow will arrive late Thursday with whipping winds. Some wind gusts could be as high as 40 to 45 mph Thursday night as rain changes over to all snow.

Rain will arrive and is expected to turn to snow Thursday evening/night

Cold air will rush in overnight Thursday into Friday. Friday will be one of those days that gets colder as the day goes on. Accumulating lake-effect snow is likely.

A rough look at how much snow could fall Thursday night through Friday

The cold air will stick around and intensify through the weekend and early next week. The coldest temperatures are expected around Tuesday. The wind will likely keep rounds of lake-effect snow going through that time, and wind chills frequently dipping below zero.

Afternoon wind chills through the week ahead

From this Thursday to next Thursday, it is a safe bet to expect a new 1 to 2 feet of snow added to our totals, with the most snow expected in our lake-effect snow belt areas near the lake shore.

This extreme of cold will be enough to freeze pipes or cause frost bite in less than an hour. Be sure to start planning ahead for the very cold weather. Colder than usual temperatures are expected through at least the first half of February.