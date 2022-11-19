The Buffalo Bills home game against Cleveland has been moved to Detroit (the Lions are on the road this week against the NY Giants. Here’s a pic. of the snow Friday at Highmark Stadium at Orchard Park NY near Buffalo. Check out the video that the Bills posted. BTW if you haven’t see it – pretty amazing end to the Bills/Vikings game last Sunday.

An Observer in Orchard Park recorded 66″ of new snow. Snow was falling at the rate of 3″ an hour and was accompanied by lightning and thunder. It’s not just the intensity of lake-effect snow, it’s the long 3-day duration of this event. Other snow totals Friday night: 65″ Blasdell, 61″ Scranton, 57″ New Hamburg, 54.5″ ‘East Aurora (with a snow depth of 41″), 50″ Eden, 49.5″ Natural Bridge, 48″ Marilla, 46″ Angola and 42″ West Seneca.

In Buffalo, at least two men died from heart attacks while shoveling snow. “Our plows are getting stuck“. “The reports we just had is it’s some of the worst conditions that our Public Works Departments and Sheriffs deputies have ever faced in a storm…”

It’s going to be breezy and cold for the football games and parades today. We’ll see temperatures in the mid 20s, a stiff west-southwest wind at 15-20 mph.