Why the cold and snowy winter outlook didn’t pan out

Funny how things change, and we know the weather in Michigan is great at doing that. Forecasting that change — especially for an entire season — can be exceptionally difficult. This winter is a good case in point.

Here’s a breakdown of meteorological winter (December, January and February), which ended up warmer, wetter and gloomier than and not as snowy as expected.

It’s interesting to note that we had above-average precipitation yet below-average snowfall. This is a reflection of how warm the winter was. For instance, Grand Rapids set a record for rainfall of over two inches during the heart of winter, Jan. 11.

Winter wasn’t warm only in the Great Lakes, but also across the country. I’ll explain why later.

Fifty-eight out of 92 days this winter, or 64%, recorded above-average temperatures. There wasn’t a single day that made it below zero. The previous winter, we had six subzero days.

Snow amounts were directly affected by the warm temperatures. Even though we have not received the last snowflakes of the season, we are in the ninth inning. It’s highly unlikely we’ll make up the 26 inches needed to make it to an average winter snowfall in Grand Rapids.

Below, see where we stand as of March 4. It’s a far cry from the 94 inches I was forecasting.

Muskegon’s snowfall deficit as of March 4:

At this point, it seems as if we just threw a dart at the wall to make our forecast — but there were several factors we looked at.

Here are some of the primary ones:

There’s a correlation between wet falls and colder-than-average winters that follow. Additionally, the cold and snow was building fast across North America last autumn. By early November, North America had its fourth largest snowcover on record. The thinking was that with more snow, the colder the air masses would be coming from Canada.

But the No. 1 factor we look at and give weight to is how the water temperatures are distributed in the Pacific Ocean and, to a lesser degree, the Atlantic Ocean. November signaled a healthy Warm Pacific Decadal Oscillation (PDO).

Seeing this, we looked at previous analog years when there was a similar temperature distribution. The epic winter of 2013-14 and to a lesser degree 2014-15 had a similar look.

Notice the teleconnection. The warm temperatures in the Gulf of Alaska stretched south along the West Coast. This, in turn, typically wedges a deep trough across the eastern United States.

The warm PDO did not stick around through winter and actually turned cold. Look how the temperatures reversed just off the coast of California and expanded. Additionally, the expanse of warm water in the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic was too much for any potential trough to overcome.

A cold PDO leads to a positive phase of the Eastern Pacific Oscillation (EPO). A positive EPO is characterized by a strong jet that flows across the Eastern Pacific and then slams in the U.S. This creates what we call a “zonal flow” (west to east) with the jet stream as it crosses the U.S. and Canada.

This “zonal flow” does two things to keep winters warm here: As the Pacific air flows across the U.S. it hits the Rocky Mountains, dries out and warms on its descent. Secondarily, because the flow is so fast, it keeps Arctic air locked over or near the North Pole. The lack of Arctic air means less lake-effect snow.

This winter’s temperature anomaly shows this pattern quite well, with the coldest temperatures hanging out over Alaska. In fact, the warmest temperature in February in Fairbanks, Alaska, was 4 above with readings as cold as 43 below zero.

For those of you who enjoyed the mild winter, there are indications that the above-average temperatures will carry over into March as well.

Since I’m still licking my wounds from this winter’s forecast, I’m not ready yet to give the full spring forecast.

