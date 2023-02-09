Which way should I go?

Our second leg of the journey took us south. When we landed the temperature was 75 degrees with a fresh easterly breeze coming off the ocean.

Cruise ship

This is one of four cruise ships that was parked in the harbor when we arrived at our hotel. All four of them departed before sunset.

View from the pool looking north toward the beach

This is the view of the pool looking north toward the beach and the harbor. We walked about, then had a nice seafood dinner, then sat and talked by the pool.

We’re still looking at rain and wind for West Michigan on Thursday. Gusts could reach 40-50 mph. There is also a Marginal Risk of a severe thunderstorm (wind damage would be the threat) southeast of a line from South Bend to Battle Creek to Port Huron. The G.R. NWS says:

MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS I-94 EAST OF BATTLE CREEK THUNDER POTENTIAL LOOKS LIMITED. ANY SHOWER COULD BRING DOWN STRONGER WINDS. THE MAIN WINDOW FOR THE STRONGER GUSTS LOOK TO BE 10 AM TO 3 PM. WE MAY SEE A PRESSURE FALL/RISE COUPLET DEVELOP WITH THIS SYSTEM WHICH TYPICALLY ENHANCES THE GUST POTENTIAL.