The above pic. is from the Glacier National Park (Montana) facebook page. They write: “After evaluating Going to the Sun Road this week, park officials have determined the road will not fully open by the 4th of July holiday. Unprecedented winter snows and late spring snow storms slowed plowing progress on Going to the Sun Road this spring.” So, looks like the could be plowing snow into at least the 2nd week of July.

Flooded trail in Glacier National Park – June 27, 2022

The late season snows are not the only problem in Glacier. Significant rains have caused some flooding, making hiking on trails a bit more difficult. They write this Monday evening: “Though not as extensive as our neighbors at Yellowstone NP, Glacier is also experiencing impacts from recent flooding. Many hiking trails are still wet and muddy from the rain and high water. Avalanche Lake Trail is closed due to damage from flooding, and trail crews are working to reopen the trail.