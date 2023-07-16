Reservoir water levels in the West have come up quite a bit after a wet winter/spring. The top pic. is a screen grab from a webcam looking at Mount Shasta in California Sunday PM. As you can see there is still a lot of snow on the mountain. In many years, all the snow has melted off the mountain by mid-July.

Graph of the Water Level of Lake Shasta – the biggest reservoir in California

The water level of Lake Shasta in California is at 1,051.29 feet. The level peaked just shy of full pool in May and is now falling as it almost always does in mid-summer after the prime snowmelt. However, it is falling slower than in most years and as you can see in the top picture, there is still a fair amount of snow on Mount Shasta.

The level is now 15.7 feet below full pool, but, it’s a whopping 122.3 feet higher than it was on Jan. 1 and 110.7 feet higher than one year ago.

California Reservoir Levels

As you can see in the graph above, most reservoirs in California are above or well above their historic averages for mid-summer and prospects are favorable for levels to continue to be in good shape into early 2024.

Water Level of Lake Powell along the Utah/Arizona border

Lake Powell is located along the Utah/Arizona border on the Colorado River. Snowfall totals this winter were above to well above average in Colorado and Utah and that has brought the water level of the reservoir up significantly.

The level is at 3,584.14 feet. That’s 115.9 feet below full pool…but…the level is up 45.58 feet from one year ago and that is a huge jump up.

Water Level of Lake Mead along the Arizona/Nevada border

The water level of Lake Mead continues too rise (up nearly 2″ in the last 24 hours) at a time when it is usually falling. The level is at 1058.85 feet. That’s 170.15 feet below full pool…but…it’s 17.44 feet higher than one year ago.

Sea Surface Temperature Anomaly, July 14, 2023

The map above is the current sea surface temperature anomaly (difference from average). You can see the El Nino (warm water along the Equator west of South America) that has replaced the 3 year La Nina.

Winter Pattern for El Nino and La Nina

El Nino patterns often produce above average precipitation in the Southern U.S., so prospects are good that water levels of the Southwest reservoirs will be favorable into 2024.