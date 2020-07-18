West Michigan weather: 3 weekend hazards to watch

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s going to be a busy weekend in terms of weather with dangerous heat, large waves and strong currents on Lake Michigan, and even some strong or severe storms possible over the next 48 hours.

BUILDING HEAT

A heat advisory will be in effect from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.

Southerly winds will draw in heat and moisture through the day, boosting temperatures into the low to mid 90s and dew point temperatures into the low 70s.





Temperatures will feel like the mid-90s to low 100s Saturday afternoon, based on heat indices.

Temperatures on Sunday won’t be as hot, but it will still be very humid. Highs will be in the mid-80s during the afternoon and it’ll feel like our temperatures are in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

A cold front will drop across the state later Sunday into Monday and drier air will settle back in. Monday will be comfortable, with falling humidity and temperatures in the mid-80s.

DANGEROUS LAKE MICHIGAN CONDITIONS

Unfortunately, Saturday won’t be a good day to head to Lake Michigan to cool down.

Winds will increase to 20 mph to 25 mph from the south Saturday afternoon, kicking up some large waves on Lake Michigan. Areas around and to the north of Grand Haven will likely see the largest waves which will build up to 3 feet to 5 feet Saturday afternoon and evening. A beach hazard statement will be in effect Saturday for Ottawa, Muskegon, Oceana, and Mason counties. A small craft advisory will also be in effect.

Large waves will be possible on Lake Michigan on Sunday as well. The small craft advisory will continue into Sunday, and the beach hazard statement will likely be extended.

SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE

Finally, there is a risk of some strong or severe thunderstorms. The best chance for thunderstorms will be Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Strong thunderstorms were moving north and west of West Michigan early Saturday morning. An isolated shower or thunderstorm could clip the far northern part of the viewing area Saturday morning (closer to U.S. 10), but most areas will stay dry as storms continue to the north.

More showers and thunderstorms are forecast to develop north of our area late Saturday evening. The storms should track across Wisconsin overnight and arrive in West Michigan early Sunday. Areas north of Grand Rapids have the best chance of seeing widespread rain showers and thunderstorms.

The Storm Prediction Center has areas northwest of Grand Rapids in a slight risk category of severe weather Saturday. Areas southeast of Grand Rapids are in a lesser, marginal risk category. Widespread severe weather is not likely, but a few isolated storms could reach severe criteria and create damage. The biggest risk with any thunderstorms will be gusty winds, as well as high rainfall totals.

The rain showers and thunderstorms should exit West Michigan by midday Sunday. There will likely be some dry hours, then areas southeast of Grand Rapids will have a chance of more thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has areas around and southeast of Grand Rapids in a low, marginal risk category for severe weather Sunday.

Pleasant weather will return Monday.

Storm Team 8 is tracking the potential storms. Check back for updates on air and on woodtv.com throughout the weekend.

