We’ll have more beach this summer at Lake Michigan. The water level of Lake Michigan is now 17″ lower than it was one year ago. With a lower volume of water coming down from Lake Superior into Lake Michigan/Huron (one big lake for lake-level purposes), it’s likely that the water level won’t see a significant rise this year. Here’s the numbers:

Water level of Lake Michigan

You can see that the water level started dropping last September. The water level of Lake Michigan/Huron is unchanged in the last month, down nearly a foot and a half in the last year (the lake usually falls as much as a foot from September to early March due to lower total precipitation in the “cold season”, but 17″ is a larger than average drop. The level is still 8″ above the March average level and it’s 27″ below the record highest level set two years ago. Now, here’s the biggest reason why we won’t see a significant increase in the water level of Lake Michigan/Huron this spring:

Along with the amount of precipitation, the other leading factor in the water level of Lake Michigan is the amount of water coming down the St. Mary’s River from Lake Superior. As I write this, the volume of water coming down the St. Mary’s River at S. Ste. Marie is 39,000 cubic feet per second. The average volume for March 15 is 70,000 cfs. The main reason the volume is so low is that the snow cover around Lake Superior hasn’t really started to melt yet.

As I write this, we have 26″ of snow on the ground at Marquette (airport), 30″ at S. Ste. Marie (airport), 34″ at Munising and 46″ at Painesdale. As that snow melts, it’ll get in the rivers and flow into Lake Superior. However, the water level of Lake Superior is now 3″ below the average March water level. So, while the lake level may come up a bit, it’s unlikely to cause a significant (beyond average) outflow down the St. Mary’s River into Lake Michigan/Huron.

Holland State Park Tuesday PM 3/15/22

A lower water level means that we’ll have more beach to enjoy this summer. Also, more good news…since we’ve been colder than average since Jan 1 – we’ve had a nice buffer of ice along the shore that has prevented any significant erosion with the high wind episodes that we’ve had this winter (a handful of days with gusts over 50 mph.

With gas prices being so high now, a lot of people will probably be staying close to home this summer. It’s nice to see that we should have many days this summer with good weather and lots of beach to enjoy.

